OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is delivering over $748 million to Ontario and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) this year to create communities that are stronger and more connected.

Our communities can only grow to support more housing when there are investments in foundational infrastructure projects – like public transit, water systems, and local roads and bridges. With today's announcement, that is exactly what the Government of Canada is delivering on.

With the funding announced today, communities can build both the essential and recreational infrastructure that allows families in Canada to thrive.

For example, in Brampton funding was used to design the Century Gardens Youth Hub. The 12,500-square-foot facility will include comfortable and inviting spaces for young residents to connect, learn and develop to their fullest potential.

The City of Windsor recently celebrated the grand opening of a new year-round event space at City Hall Square. More than $6.7 million of funding contributed to the creation of an inviting, flexible, multi-use and context-sensitive outdoor space that is already helping to bring people together, while strengthening the city's vibrant core.

Funding to the Government of Ontario will support important investments in the road network in unincorporated areas. This contribution will be distributed to local roads boards to support safe and efficient travel in rural areas across the province.

The Canada Community-Building Fund provides communities with the flexibility to strategically address present and future infrastructure needs. It also ties investments to actions taken by provinces, territories, and municipalities to increase housing supply.

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. We are investing in new infrastructure projects that support housing and foster connected communities. Our investment in communities throughout Ontario reinforces our commitment to building bold, building strong, and building together."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"This investment will boost infrastructure projects that support housing to create connected communities. We are proud to invest in the critical infrastructure that helps communities across Ontario advance local priorities and support long-term growth."

Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"Municipalities know the needs of their communities best, and this funding will give them the flexibility to invest in what matters most to their residents—whether it's upgrading water systems, expanding transit, or building recreational spaces. Through partnerships such as this, we are protecting Ontario and ensuring we are well-positioned to meet the needs of our fast-growing population."

The Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"We are grateful to Minister Robertson and the federal government for their continued investments in critical infrastructure across Ontario and Canada. Ontario's municipalities use the Canada Community-Building Fund for investment in projects that help our communities grow, thrive and prosper. The permanency of that Fund enables local governments to plan and prioritize infrastructure needs for the next decade, and allows for multi-year infrastructure projects that support vital growth and development in our towns and cities."

Robin Jones, President, Association of Municipalities of Ontario

The Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) will deliver $26.7 billion between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyse core infrastructure investments.

between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyse core infrastructure investments. In 2025-26, the CCBF will provide $2.5 billion to over 3,700 communities across Canada to support local infrastructure priorities.

to over 3,700 communities across to support local infrastructure priorities. Of the $748 million announced today, $746,573,182 is transferred to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario for 443 municipalities. $2,268,020 is transferred to the Government of Ontario for unincorporated areas.

announced today, is transferred to the Association of Municipalities of for 443 municipalities. is transferred to the Government of for unincorporated areas. Since 2015, the federal government has invested $29.1 billion across Canada through CCBF, including more than $10.8 billion in Ontario communities.

across through CCBF, including more than in communities. The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

The CCBF ties access to funding to actions by provinces, territories, and municipalities to support infrastructure projects that help increase housing supply and build connected communities.

Canada Community-Building Fund

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

Association of Municipalities of Ontario: 2024-2028 Allocations

Government of Ontario: Canada Community-Building Fund

