TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Existing health conditions, including mental health and chronic diseases, are being exacerbated by shifts in climate and extreme weather – hitting Canadians where they live and work. A new report from Sun Life reveals that one of the most significant impacts of climate-related events is on human health. Over three quarters (77 per cent) of Canadian employees have experienced an extreme weather event in the past three years, and almost two thirds (59 per cent) said it had impacted their physical health.

The report, which looks at the impact of climate and severe weather on over 2,000 Canadian employees, found that:

More than half (54%) said climate or severe weather events had impacted their mental health, the most common impacts reported being anxiety, stress and difficulty sleeping.

Employees living with one or more chronic health conditions were two times more likely to report physical and mental climate-related health impacts.

Over half (54%) of employees who reported mental or physical health impacts experienced reduced productivity, increased absenteeism and lower engagement.

"Impacts on employee well-being can have major consequences for workplaces," says Marie-Chantal Côté, Senior Vice-President, Sun Life Health. "Employers play a crucial role in supporting their workforce by leveraging and bringing awareness to the resources in their group benefits plans. Empowering employees to proactively manage their health and use available supports is more important than ever in today's changing environment."

Chronic disease and mental health impacts rising

The report reveals climate and extreme weather events are amplifying pre-existing workplace health challenges, such as chronic disease and mental health. Chronic disease is on the rise among Canadians, and these employees are significantly more vulnerable:

Climate impacts, such as air pollution and extreme weather, can make chronic conditions more severe and harder to manage, particularly migraines or chronic headaches, respiratory conditions, allergies, diabetes and cardiovascular conditions.

Employees with chronic conditions who reported physical climate health impacts were almost twice as likely to take time off work and feel less productive and engaged.

Almost half (45%) of women said their chronic health condition is more difficult to manage and/or increased in severity vs. one third (30%) of men.

Employee mental health also remains a rising challenge facing Canadian workplaces, with mental health issues accounting for almost 40 per cent of long-term disability claims. The data illustrates how climate impacts are amplifying mental health challenges:

Over a quarter (27%) of employees said they have experienced or are currently experiencing climate anxiety.

Almost half (47%) of Gen Z employees reported experiencing climate anxiety.

One in five (21%) employees reported experiencing fatigue or burnout because of climate or extreme weather.

Fostering resilience through health benefits

Sun Life's group benefits plans take a holistic approach to supporting plan members, to help their employees build health resilience. Three-quarters of employers agree that their group benefits plans can provide effective support to meet climate-related health issues.

Employers can help by educating employees about how their benefits plans can support their well-being. Sun Life offers a comprehensive suite of innovative health solutions like:

Specialty chronic disease care programs that offer personalized support to help those with diabetes, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (not currently available in Quebec ).

that offer personalized support to help those with diabetes, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (not currently available in ). Lumino Virtual Care and Employee Assistance Program (EAP), a resource to help employees and their families build health resilience and provide support for a broad range of issues.

(EAP), a resource to help employees and their families build health resilience and provide support for a broad range of issues. Online pharmacy where employees can quickly reorder essential medication without having to visit a physical location, and have their medications delivered to an alternate address.

To learn more about the climate-health connection and its impact on Canadian workplaces, read the full report here.

