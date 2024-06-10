Interactive educational resource will introduce students to the network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The vast network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of stories from coast to coast to coast.

The Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament, Ottawa–Vanier, Ron Hallman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada, Tim Joyce, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Canadian Geographic, and Parks Canada staff enjoy the new Protecting Nature and Culture with Parks Canada Giant Floor Map with students from Meadowlands Public School. (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, the Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament, Ottawa–Vanier, Ron Hallman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada, and Tim Joyce, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Canadian Geographic unveiled the new Protecting Nature and Culture with Parks Canada Giant Floor Map. The unveiling was held at the headquarters of Canadian Geographic in Ottawa with the French Immersion Grades 5/6 class from Meadowlands Public School.

Parks Canada is always looking for a variety of ways to connect with Canadians and broaden awareness of Parks Canada administered places. Collaborating with other organizations on new and innovative programs and services enables more Canadians, including youth, to discover and develop a strong sense of connection, understanding and appreciation of protected places.

A collaboration between Parks Canada and Canadian Geographic, the Protecting Nature and Culture with Parks Canada Giant Floor Map is an interactive educational resource that will take students on a trip to explore national historic sites, national parks, national marine conservation areas, and the national urban park administered by Parks Canada. Along the way, students will learn more about the importance of conservation, diverse wildlife, geography, cultures, and histories in Canada and be inspired to step off the map ready to join Parks Canada and its partners in protecting nature and culture across the country.

Canadian Geographic has one of the largest networks of classroom educators across the country with 27,000 teachers reaching 700,000 students located in every province and territory. Printed on an 88 square metre piece of high-quality vinyl, Giant Floor Maps are free resources available to educators and educational organizations. They offer students an opportunity to discover and explore diverse aspects of Canadian geography in a unique and interactive way that accommodates various learning styles and all grade levels.

Starting in September 2024, educators and educational organizations from all provinces and territories will be able to reserve the new Protecting Nature and Culture with Parks Canada Giant Floor Map for their students, at no cost, by visiting the Canadian Geographic Education website.

Quotes

"The Protecting Nature and Culture with Parks Canada Giant Floor Map is the result of a successful collaboration between Parks Canada and Canadian Geographic. This map invites young minds to embark on a journey through the protected areas administered by Parks Canada. By exploring these national treasures, students will gain a deeper appreciation for the diverse landscapes and cultures in Canada, fostering a lifelong commitment to protecting them."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Today, I am thrilled to unveil the Protecting Nature and Culture with Parks Canada Giant Floor Map with Canadian Geographic. Starting in September 2024, I encourage educators and educational organizations across the country to bring this immersive experience into their classrooms, gymnasiums, and community centres to inspire an appreciation for the vast and varied landscapes and history in Canada."

The Honourable Mona Fortier

Member of Parliament, Ottawa–Vanier

"Heritage places are a great way for youth to experience the outdoors and learn more about the environment and history. Through initiatives such as the new Giant Floor Map, Parks Canada is committed to bringing Parks Canada administered places directly to students, to ensure that all youth can discover these treasured places in a fun and engaging way, regardless of where they are located across the country."

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

"Working with Parks Canada on the Giant Floor Map programme has been a great joy for all of us at Canadian Geographic. We want to connect Parks Canada to our network of 27,000 educators across the country who reach 700,000 students in every province and territory. We've been working with Parks Canada for decades to make Canada better known to Canadians and the world, and we are proud to be your outreach and education partner."

Tim Joyce

Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Canadian Geographic

Quick Facts

Canadian Geographic's renowned Giant Floor Map program includes over 50 maps on various themes including ocean literacy, the history of Indigenous Peoples in Canada , the Canadian electricity sector, the circumpolar arctic region, and now, the protection of nature and culture with Parks Canada.

, the Canadian electricity sector, the circumpolar arctic region, and now, the protection of nature and culture with Parks Canada. The new Protecting Nature and Culture with Parks Canada Giant Floor Map supports the learning of students from kindergarten to grade 12. Each map is conveniently shipped in a hockey bag for easy transportation. Additional materials, including a comprehensive teacher's guide, ropes, pylons, maps legends and more, are shipped with each map. The Giant Floor Map and associated resources are available in English and French.

Giant Floor Map supports the learning of students from kindergarten to grade 12. Each map is conveniently shipped in a hockey bag for easy transportation. Additional materials, including a comprehensive teacher's guide, ropes, pylons, maps legends and more, are shipped with each map. The Giant Floor Map and associated resources are available in English and French. Parks Canada administers one of the finest and most extensive systems of cultural and natural heritage places in the world, nearly all of which have been traditionally used by Indigenous Peoples. With 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park, Parks Canada is a leader in protecting natural and historic places, conserving biodiversity, and fostering public awareness and understanding in Canada .

administers one of the finest and most extensive systems of cultural and natural heritage places in the world, nearly all of which have been traditionally used by Indigenous Peoples. With 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park, Parks Canada is a leader in protecting natural and historic places, conserving biodiversity, and fostering public awareness and understanding in . Canadian Geographic's mission is to make Canada better known to Canadians and to the world. It is the publisher of Canadian Geographic magazine, Canada's #1 paid magazine with a combined reach of 4.3 million readers across print and digital. Canadian Geographic's education department, Canadian Geographic Education, supports over 27,000 educator members across Canada by producing free, curriculum-connected resources and programs promoting the interdisciplinary nature of geography, and its critical value to all members of society.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

For further information: Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Rosemary Thompson, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, Canadian Geographic, 613-240-6739, [email protected]