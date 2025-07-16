New financial support will enable remediation efforts and help Jasper residents return home safely and swiftly.

JASPER, AB, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - One year after the Jasper Wildfire forced residents from their homes, Parks Canada, the Municipality of Jasper, the Canadian Red Cross, and Prairies Economic Development Canada continue to work as partners in the recovery and rebuild of Jasper, with a shared focus on quickly returning residents to safe and permanent homes.

Today, Parks Canada and the Canadian Red Cross jointly announced up to $5 million in additional support for Jasper residents. This will be intended for Jasperites who require contaminated soil testing and removal prior to rebuilding permanent housing. This new funding will ensure a swift, safe and dignified path forward for those most impacted.

New financial assistance, administered by the Canadian Red Cross, will provide support to residents for uninsured costs related to soil remediation and testing that will ensure the long-term health of residents.

The Government of Canada, through Parks Canada and other federal partners, has invested more than $180 million in rebuilding Jasper, and the work continues.

Together, we have:

expedited reconstruction efforts through streamlined processes to make rebuilding as efficient as possible;

secured interim housing for 300 Jasper families to allow them to return to the community as soon as possible;

coordinated debris removal on 100 per cent of affected lots; and

welcomed a number of residents back to permanent housing.

With debris removal complete and development permits issued through a streamlined process, the focus has now shifted to soil remediation and ensuring the future health of residents. Parks Canada is continuing to work closely with homeowners to provide clear and timely information, practical solutions, and flexibility throughout this phase. A coordinated plan to guide expedited soil remediation efforts and support residents will be shared very soon. We remain focussed on quickly getting building permits for residents who lost their homes and businesses so that they can move forward with their lives.

Together, these efforts reflect a shared commitment to helping Jasper rebuild stronger and faster, with the well-being of residents at the heart of every decision.

Quotes

"The residents of Jasper have shown remarkable strength during this difficult time. Their resilience and solidarity remind us that, together, we're not just rebuilding homes, but restoring hope. We are here to support them every step of the way to rebuild the town quickly and safely so that Jasperites can move towards building a stronger future."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Our new government continues to work with its partners to ensure residents can return to their permanent homes in a safe and timely manner. As Canada's first-ever Minister for Community Resilience, I'm proud to be part of a government that's committed to helping communities like Jasper recover and thrive."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski

Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada.

"On behalf of so many of our residents, I extend sincere gratitude to Parks Canada, the Government of Canada, and the Canadian Red Cross for their continued commitment and support. Their thoughtful, coordinated approach to easing the financial and emotional burden of this difficult time has made a meaningful difference in the lives of those rebuilding. This support is helping our community move forward — together."

Richard Ireland

Mayor of Jasper

"The Canadian Red Cross commends Parks Canada for providing financial support that addresses soil remediation which has been an ongoing barrier for rebuilding homes in Jasper. The Canadian Red Cross continues to work alongside community and government partners to support recovery in Jasper and will be there to address ongoing and evolving needs in the weeks and months to come."

Conrad Sauvé

President and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

Quick Facts

In September 2024 , the Government of Canada introduces legislation (Bill C-76) to enable the transfer of land use planning and development authorities from Parks Canada to the Municipality of Jasper . This has facilitated land use planning and development in the long term. In the short term, Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper are working together to streamline and adjust Parks Canada's existing processes.

, the Government of introduces legislation (Bill C-76) to enable the transfer of land use planning and development authorities from Parks Canada to the Municipality of . This has facilitated land use planning and development in the long term. In the short term, Parks Canada and the Municipality of are working together to streamline and adjust Parks Canada's existing processes. Parks Canada supported all necessary processes for accelerating rebuild of Jasper in concrete ways, such as updated land use policies, expedited approvals for variances, reduced parking requirements, facilitated subdivision processes, simplified development application process, and reduced up front compliance deposit costs.

supported all necessary processes for accelerating rebuild of in concrete ways, such as updated land use policies, expedited approvals for variances, reduced parking requirements, facilitated subdivision processes, simplified development application process, and reduced up front compliance deposit costs. Parks Canada made 4.25 hectares of land available for interim housing and secured over 300 interim housing units for Jasper residents. Initial occupancy started February 26, 2025 . Currently, 500 individuals are occupying interim housing in Jasper .

made 4.25 hectares of land available for interim housing and secured over 300 interim housing units for residents. Initial occupancy started . Currently, 500 individuals are occupying interim housing in . The Canadian Red Cross provides interim lodging management services for Jasper residents placed in units as part of the interim housing program. As part of their interim lodging management role, the Canadian Red Cross support tenant relations, managing leases, utility management and coordinating maintenance for sites.

