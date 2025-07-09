The initiative will help conserve biodiversity and improve connections between important natural areas in British Columbia

KELOWNA, BC, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State for Defense procurement, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced $5.3 million in federal funding to support an agreement to advance ecological corridor projects, nature conservation and Indigenous stewardship in British Columbia. The Honourable Randene Neill, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, announced that the Province of British Columbia is contributing an additional $3 million, further strengthening this collaborative effort to improve ecological connectivity.

Many animals need to reach habitat well beyond the boundaries of protected areas to survive, and ecological connectivity is the movement of these wild species and the flow of natural processes through a landscape. With support from both governments, the Stewardship of Ecological Corridors in British Columbia initiative focuses on identifying, planning, and acting to improve movement through ecological corridors — linkages that connect natural habitats, including protected and conserved areas. Ecological corridors provide biodiversity and human well-being benefits and are vital for the long-term health of ecosystems.

The project will build on existing natural resource programs and partnerships to promote and accelerate stewardship and conservation. It will advance ecological connectivity in areas of shared national, provincial, and Indigenous priority, and strengthen collaboration between all partners. Indigenous leadership and involvement are central to the approach, guiding planning and achieving on-the-ground action.

This collaborative approach reflects the shared commitment to halt and reverse biodiversity loss, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and honour Indigenous stewardship. It helps create connections that matter for wildlife, communities and generations to come.

Through this investment, the Parks Canada National Program for Ecological Corridors and the British Columbia Ministry of Water, Lands and Resource Stewardship are building a strong foundation for the long-term conservation of the diverse and changing landscapes in British Columbia.

Quotes

"Protecting the rich biodiversity in Canada takes teamwork. The partnership between Parks Canada and the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship of British Columbia supports a core part of our identity as Canadians: nature. By elevating Indigenous stewardship and by working together, this important work on ecological corridors in British Columbia helps wildlife thrive, safeguards the health of ecosystems, and strengthens resilience to climate change for future generations - ensuring a sustainable, resilient future for nature and people across Canada."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"This investment marks a powerful step forward in safeguarding the natural legacy in Canada and British Columbia. By fostering strong partnerships and uplifting Indigenous-led stewardship, we are not only protecting the land—we are honouring it. Here in Kelowna and across the province, reconnecting natural spaces strengthens ecosystems, supports wildlife, and nurtures a healthier, more resilient future for all who call this land home."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State for Defence procurement and member of Parliament for Kelowna, British Columbia

"Prioritizing biodiversity and ecosystem health is about more than protecting our natural spaces – it's also about helping connect these spaces and removing barriers so that animals can move freely and safely. We're working with Parks Canada to recognize important corridors, informed by science, Indigenous and local knowledge. Together, with many partners, we're helping wildlife adapt to a changing climate and taking care of our natural spaces for future generations."

The Honourable Randene Neill

Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship

Quick Facts

Ecological corridors deliver many benefits beyond biodiversity conservation and climate change adaptation. They contribute to sustainable livelihoods for local communities, they increase opportunities for people to connect with nature, and they promote human-wildlife coexistence.

Launched in 2022, Parks Canada's National Program for Ecological Corridors promotes the creation of ecological corridors in key areas across Canada .

. Parks Canada's National Program for Ecological Corridors supports Indigenous leadership by recognizing Indigenous stewardship values as a priority goal for corridors. The program also supports Indigenous-led corridor initiatives and other initiatives that are engaging with and collaborating with local Indigenous communities.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Media Line, 250-419-8775, [email protected]