Work will improve safety for visitors, the traveling public, and wildlife

ROGERS PASS/GLACIER, BC, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting natural and cultural treasures in Canada and advancing infrastructure projects at Parks Canada administered sites to conserve the environment, create economic and tourism opportunities and ensure the safety of visitors travelling to and through these iconic places.

Summit Station opened to visitors on July 10, offering travellers a temporary space for essential services and rest point along this busy national corridor. (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

Today, the Minister responsible for Parks Canada, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced $13.4 million for infrastructure improvements to the Rogers Pass Centre in Glacier National Park and key assets along the Trans-Canada Highway through Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks.

The Rogers Pass Centre is an essential visitor experience and public safety node and rest point for travellers along this busy national corridor. During the rehabilitation, a temporary facility called Summit Station will provide travellers with visitor experience and safety information, park pass sales and merchandise, thereby ensuring minimal disruption to these services.

This funding will also support critical roadway improvements along the Trans-Canada Highway, including:

Upgrades to the Mount Revelstoke National Park entrance overpass to meet current safety standards

entrance overpass to meet current safety standards Installation of an eco-passage to enable wildlife of all sizes to cross more safely

Slope stabilization in Glacier National Park to address landslide impacts to the highway

to address landslide impacts to the highway Drainage and surfacing improvements to improve safety

This Government of Canada investment is ensuring that future generations can safely connect with the cultural and natural heritage of Rogers Pass National Historic Site and Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks while helping to protect and conserve important infrastructure, support the local economy and contribute to growth in the tourism sector.

Quote

"With this investment, our government is protecting our natural heritage while growing a strong, sustainable economy. As one of Parks Canada's most visited facilities, the Rogers Pass Centre is a gateway to nature, connection, and discovery, linking travellers to essential services along the Trans-Canada Highway and within Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks, year-round. By enhancing safety, improving visitor experience, and safeguarding wildlife and ecosystems, we're keeping communities and our economy moving in every season."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

As part of Budget 2024, the Government of Canada announced $545.1 million over four years for key projects focused on protecting heritage canals and preventing the loss of iconic built heritage, ensuring highways and roadways remain safe and open and providing for the continuity of visitor services.

announced over four years for key projects focused on protecting heritage canals and preventing the loss of iconic built heritage, ensuring highways and roadways remain safe and open and providing for the continuity of visitor services. Parks Canada manages approximately 1,400 km of highways including over 300 km of Trans-Canada Highway that supports the annual movement of $25 billion in good across the Alberta—BC border.

manages approximately 1,400 km of highways including over 300 km of Trans-Canada Highway that supports the annual movement of in good across the Alberta—BC border. The services located at the summit of Rogers Pass are an important resource for visitors to Glacier National Park , as well as the approximately 6,000 vehicles per day (2.4 million/year) that travel the Trans-Canada Highway through Glacier National Park .

, as well as the approximately 6,000 vehicles per day (2.4 million/year) that travel the Trans-Canada Highway through . Rogers Pass was designated a national historic site of Canada in 1971 in recognition of the role of the pass in the construction and development of the main line of the Canadian Pacific Railway. With the completion of the Trans-Canada Highway in 1962, it again formed part of a national route.

in 1971 in recognition of the role of the pass in the construction and development of the main line of the Canadian Pacific Railway. With the completion of the Trans-Canada Highway in 1962, it again formed part of a national route. Summit Station will be open seven days a week to provide safety and travel services while highlighting the rich transport and mountaineering history of Rogers Pass.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Sierra Stinson, Public Relations & Communications Officer, Mount Revelstoke & Glacier National Parks, Parks Canada, 250-683-8942, [email protected]