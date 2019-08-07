New programs to boost newcomer settlement and integration

More than 800 projects across Canada will support newcomers and local communities

MONCTON, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - As part of its commitment to support successful newcomer settlement and integration, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has selected 824 projects that will deliver high quality services to newcomers across the country for up to 5 years.

One such project is with the Boys and Girls Club of Moncton. This new service provider organization will work with youth ages 13 to 18 in the Moncton area, bringing newcomer and locally born youth together to form trusting relationships through a variety of activities, mentorship, career development, community, political and civic engagement, advocacy, volunteerism, shared entrepreneurial goals and leadership development. The project will promote intercultural understanding, foster enduring links, and help youth—regardless of where they were born—develop new skills that set them up for success.

Other partners involved in this project include all levels of government, Atlantic Superstore, and local business leaders and corporate partners who will provide mentorship opportunities, such as the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Midland, Irving and Medavie Blue Cross.

Through IRCC's Settlement Program, eligible newcomers receive information about life in Canada and the community in which they will settle, language training, help finding a job, and connections with established immigrants and Canadians. These supports and services help newcomers integrate and build a successful life in Canada, while also helping employers, schools and other organizations build welcoming communities.

The Resettlement Assistance Program provides supports and services to address the immediate and essential needs of government-assisted refugees and other eligible clients being resettled to Canada from overseas.

Projects selected through the National Call for Proposals include

language training and workplace-based language instruction that will help newcomers settle and gain relevant skills

employment services that will foster the entrepreneurial spirit of newcomers and engage private sector employers

support for French-speaking newcomers that will establish stronger ties to Francophone minority communities outside Quebec

integration of vulnerable populations, such as youth, women, seniors and LGBTQ2 newcomers

programming that addresses the need for newcomer mental health and well-being supports

projects that enhance local integration and social inclusion in small-centre, rural and northern areas

The newly chosen projects complement those selected through the Service Delivery Improvement Program, Pre-Arrival Services Program and Visible Minority Newcomer Women Program.

"Canada is a recognized international leader in settlement and integration. We firmly believe that when we invest in helping newcomers learn the language, find employment, and build a successful life, all of Canada benefits. The Boys and Girls Club of Moncton project is an example of innovative programming that helps newcomers make the most of their talents to fully integrate and contribute to the Canadian economy and to their communities."

—The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"For over 62 years, the Boys and Girls Club of Moncton has helped young people to discover, develop and achieve their full potential by challenging and enriching their minds, bodies and spirits and by nurturing their self-esteem. We offer a supportive and safe space for newcomer children and youth as they and their families begin new lives in Canada. Connected Kids for Connected Communities will bring immigrants and refugees, as well as locally born children and youth, together through intercultural understanding and promotion of diversity and will form lasting relationships through a variety of activities."

—Moncef Lakouas, Executive Director, Boys and Girls Club of Moncton

On February 18, 2019 , IRCC began accepting proposals from eligible individuals and organizations to provide direct services to newcomers. On March 27 , IRCC began accepting proposals for indirect settlement services (such as research and capacity building).

, IRCC began accepting proposals from eligible individuals and organizations to provide direct services to newcomers. On , IRCC began accepting proposals for indirect settlement services (such as research and capacity building). After a thorough review of the proposals received, 824 projects have been selected to deliver services that are client-centred, outcomes-driven and responsive to needs and that use resources effectively.

Funding for approved projects is expected to begin on April 1, 2020 , and end by March 31, 2025 .

