New Name – Same Mission: Jesse's Journey Becomes Defeat Duchenne Canada

One in every 5,000 boys is born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the most common fatal form of muscular dystrophy diagnosed in children.

The disease is relentless. It slowly weakens the body's muscles, deteriorating the function of vital organs and ultimately - shortens their life. Although there are medical treatments that may help slow its progression, there is currently no cure and life expectancy hovers in the early thirties.

"Numerous charities are vying for the hearts and minds of Canadians," Esler explains. "It's imperative our message is strong and consistent: we are Canada's only national charity dedicated to ending Duchenne, and we need national support to find a cure. We are excited about the increased potential to fulfil our mission, which was inspired by our Founder John's love for his son, Jesse."

Now is the time for all Canadians to join the fight to defeat Duchenne.

About Defeat Duchenne Canada

Defeat Duchenne Canada is the country's only national charity dedicated to ending Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Our goal is to provide leadership in research, advocacy and support to ensure our boys can live long and active lives.

Website: www.defeatduchenne.ca

Social media:

For further information: Contacts: Rochelle ten Haaf, National Director, Marketing and Stakeholder Engagement, Defeat Duchenne Canada, 519-645-8855, [email protected]; Perry Esler, Chief Executive Officer, Defeat Duchenne Canada, 519-645-8855, Perry.e[email protected]