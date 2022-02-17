Feb 17, 2022, 08:06 ET
LONDON, ON, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Jesse's Journey, Canada's only national charity dedicated to ending the most common and most fatal form of muscular dystrophy has become Defeat Duchenne Canada. The London-based organization has united families, raised awareness and funded almost $15 million in research projects around the world. After more than 30 years under the banner of Jesse's Journey, Canada's leading fundraiser for Duchenne muscular dystrophy has partnered with its vibrant community members to choose a new name that reflects their nationwide impact.
"John and Jesse Davidson founded Jesse's Journey in 1995 to provide leadership in research, advocacy and support in the fight to defeat Duchenne muscular dystrophy," shares Defeat Duchenne Canada CEO, Perry Esler. "Their vision remains our foundation. But, now is the time to broaden our reach, engage and support more families across Canada, fund more research and gain the Federal support needed to make even greater progress towards our ultimate goal: to defeat Duchenne muscular dystrophy."
One in every 5,000 boys is born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the most common fatal form of muscular dystrophy diagnosed in children.
The disease is relentless. It slowly weakens the body's muscles, deteriorating the function of vital organs and ultimately - shortens their life. Although there are medical treatments that may help slow its progression, there is currently no cure and life expectancy hovers in the early thirties.
"Numerous charities are vying for the hearts and minds of Canadians," Esler explains. "It's imperative our message is strong and consistent: we are Canada's only national charity dedicated to ending Duchenne, and we need national support to find a cure. We are excited about the increased potential to fulfil our mission, which was inspired by our Founder John's love for his son, Jesse."
Now is the time for all Canadians to join the fight to defeat Duchenne. Learn more and donate today: defeatduchenne.ca.
About Defeat Duchenne Canada
Defeat Duchenne Canada is the country's only national charity dedicated to ending Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Our goal is to provide leadership in research, advocacy and support to ensure our boys can live long and active lives.
Website: www.defeatduchenne.ca
Videos:
- Founder - John Davidson: https://youtu.be/1Swpb9EDDDs
- Ambassador - Deccan (5 years old): https://youtu.be/IDK2PRQg3ss
- Ambassador – Emery (14 years old): https://youtu.be/gDTEM-s6E34
- Ambassador – Errict (22 years old): https://youtu.be/pIijEI8W8_Y
Social media:
- Facebook - @defeatduchenne
- Twitter - @defeatduchenne
- Instagram - @defeatduchenne
- LinkedIn - /company/defeatduchenne
- YouTube - /defeatduchenne
SOURCE Jesse's Journey
For further information: Contacts: Rochelle ten Haaf, National Director, Marketing and Stakeholder Engagement, Defeat Duchenne Canada, 519-645-8855, [email protected]; Perry Esler, Chief Executive Officer, Defeat Duchenne Canada, 519-645-8855, Perry.e[email protected]
Share this article