Families Across Canada Walk for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

LONDON, ON, May 19, 2025 /CNW/ - On May 25, Canadians are walking, running, and rolling in support of the 30th annual Walk to Defeat Duchenne, the country's only national event dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Duchenne is a rare, life-shortening genetic disorder that is characterized by progressive muscle weakening. Most boys lose the ability to walk by the time they reach their early teens and face life-threatening complications by their twenties. Treatments exist in Europe and the United States of America. Due to Canada's complex approval process, no approved therapies are currently available to Canadian families.

This is a dire situation that Defeat Duchenne Canada is on a mission to see come to an end. However, they cannot achieve this alone. This year, in celebration of the charity's 30th anniversary, the Canadian Duchenne community is determined to reach a remarkable goal of $300,000 - the highest fundraising achievement yet through the walk.

"This movement began thirty years ago with one father pushing his son in his wheelchair across Ontario and later walking solo across Canada to raise awareness and funds for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Today, the movement is carried by families and supporters from coast to coast," says Lisa McCoy, CEO of Defeat Duchenne Canada. "It's proof that even one person can change the future of Duchenne. Every step taken, every dollar raised, brings us closer to better treatments and a better life for the children and families counting on us."

For Duchenne mothers like Natasha Chahal, the Walk to Defeat Duchenne represents a powerful act of hope for a better life for her son.

"It was a grieving process. There was nothing we could do, but surely there must be something," Natasha Chahal says. "I scoured the internet for months after, looking for anything that could help. I joined groups, but there was nothing - just a lot of helpless parents needing treatment for their children."

500 people are Walking to Defeat Duchenne. Funds raised support activities to improve the quality of life and care for families affected by Duchenne, research for improved treatments, advocacy for treatment access, and education and support resources for families.

The Chahal family story is echoed across the country by parents walking for their children and for the future of others living with Duchenne.

"If asking for your generosity and support is the best that we as parents can do to help our son, then this is what we will do," says Duchenne mother, Ana-Maria Maldonado. "Your generosity is not just a donation, but a lifeline of hope for families like ours."

To register, donate, or learn more about how to support the Walk to Defeat Duchenne, visit https://walktodefeatduchenne.com .

Sending a special thank you to our National Media Sponsor, CORUS Entertainment, for making this year's event a success.

About Defeat Duchenne Canada



Defeat Duchenne Canada is the country's only national charity dedicated to ending Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Our goal is to provide leadership in research, advocacy, and support to ensure every Canadian affected by Duchenne can live a long and active life.

Duchenne is a rare genetic disorder that affects 1 in 5,000 male births worldwide. Around the world, 20,000 children are diagnosed with Duchenne each year. The Canadian Neuromuscular Disease Registry (CNDR) estimates there are more than 800 boys and young men living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Canada. While this number appears small, Duchenne is the most common form of muscular dystrophy affecting children. A Duchenne diagnosis is rarely a straightforward path, so there is a broad range in the age of diagnosis. However, most commonly, families find out their child has this disorder between the ages of two and six.

