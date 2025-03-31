Defeat Duchenne Canada Launches 2025 Research Grant Cycle, Set to Commit its $20 Millionth Dollar to Groundbreaking Research

LONDON, ON, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Defeat Duchenne Canada, the country's leading funder of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) research, is set to begin accepting innovative research proposals as of March 31, 2025. They are seeking projects focused on discovery, translational, and clinical advancements that address urgent challenges for individuals living with Duchenne. Letters of intent will be accepted until April 28, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Defeat Duchenne Canada is marking a historic milestone as it launches its 2025 Research Grant Cycle in its 30th anniversary year. Since its founding, this Canadian charity has transformed the Duchenne research landscape, driving scientific breakthroughs and accelerating the search for better treatments. Through the steadfast support of donors and advocates, Defeat Duchenne Canada has now funded over $18.4 million in research worldwide and is on track to commit its $20 millionth dollar.

In the 2024 cycle alone, the organization is awarding over $900,000 in grants to promising projects that have the potential to accelerate treatments and enhance care for individuals with Duchenne. They continue to seek out research funding opportunities, further solidifying the organization's role as a global leader in the fight to end Duchenne.

"We have witnessed the extraordinary impact that research funding has had in extending lives, improving care, and transforming what it means to live with Duchenne," said Lisa McCoy, CEO of Defeat Duchenne Canada. "As we celebrate 30 years of progress, we remain relentless in our pursuit of a future without Duchenne—ensuring that families in Canada and beyond have access to life-changing treatments and, one day, a cure."

For more information on the 2025 research grant cycle and how to submit a letter of intent, visit defeatduchenne.ca/granting-process.

