National Hero John Davidson Hits the Road Once Again to Honour His Son and Push for a Cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

LONDON, ON, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Thirty years ago, John Davidson and his 15-year-old son Jesse captured the hearts of Canadians when John pushed Jesse across Ontario in his wheelchair to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Three years later, he made the massive journey across the country.

Now, approaching his 80th birthday, John is lacing up once again.

Defeat Duchenne Canada - The Journey Continues on June 10 (CNW Group/Defeat Duchenne Canada)

On June 10, 2025, John will walk 30 kilometres from St. Thomas to London, Ontario, a symbolic route he once walked with Jesse, to commemorate 30 years since the journey that inspired the creation of Jesse's Journey (now Defeat Duchenne Canada). This special anniversary walk honours Jesse's legacy and the more than 1 in 5,000 boys affected by Duchenne, a rare and fatal genetic disorder with no cure.

"When Jesse and I set out to cross Ontario in 1995, we had no idea what was ahead. But we had extreme resolve," says John. "Thirty years later, that same resolve remains solidly in place. Quitting is not an option. Everyone should try to make a difference."

Since 1995, Defeat Duchenne Canada has invested nearly $19 million in 63 research projects in Canada and around the world, funding promising advancements in diagnosis, treatment, and the search for a cure. This year, the organization aims to cross a significant milestone: committing its $20 millionth dollar to Duchenne research.

"What you'll see on June 10 is a dad - nearing 80 - doing his best to make a difference," John adds. "I'll be walking for Jesse, and for all the boys still waiting. I hope I see you along the road. The journey continues."

Canadians across the country are invited to be part of this historic moment.

Whether cheering on John along the route, donating, or sharing a message of encouragement, your support fuels hope.

Learn more at www.jessesjourney.com .

About Defeat Duchenne Canada:

Defeat Duchenne Canada (formerly Jesse's Journey) is the country's only national charity dedicated to ending Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Our goal is to provide leadership in research, advocacy, and support to ensure our boys can live long and active lives.

About Duchenne muscular dystrophy:

One in every 5,000 boys is born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the most common fatal form of muscular dystrophy diagnosed in children.

The disease is relentless. It slowly weakens the body's muscles, deteriorating the function of vital organs and ultimately shortens their life. Although there are medical treatments that may help slow its progression, there is currently no cure and life expectancy hovers in the early thirties

Website: www.defeatduchenne.ca

Social media:

Facebook - @defeatduchenne

Twitter - @defeatduchenne

Instagram - @defeatduchenne

LinkedIn - /company/defeatduchenne

YouTube - /defeatduchenne

SOURCE Defeat Duchenne Canada

Media Contacts: Rochelle ten Haaf & Bobbi Vasher, National Directors, Marketing & Communications, [email protected], Defeat Duchenne Canada