New members appointed to the Advisory Committee on the Charitable Sector

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, announced the updated membership for the Advisory Committee on the Charitable Sector (ACCS).

The ACCS is a consultative forum for the Government of Canada to engage in meaningful dialogue with the charitable sector, to advance emerging issues relating to charities, and to ensure the regulatory environment supports the important work that charities do.

The following member, selected from the committee's existing membership, will serve a two-year term as ACCS sector co-chair, beginning November 1:

Sheherazade Hirji , former Resident Representative, Aga Khan Development Network, Afghanistan

To ensure continuity, the inaugural sector co-chairs began one-year terms in the following roles, effective September 1, 2022:

Bruce MacDonald , President & CEO, Imagine Canada (Transitional Co-chair)

, President & CEO, Imagine Canada (Transitional Co-chair) Hilary Pearson , former President, Philanthropic Foundations Canada (Past Co-chair)

Additionally, the following members will begin two-year terms with the committee on November 1, 2022:

Althea Arsenault – Manager Resource Development, Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation, Government of New Brunswick

– Manager Resource Development, Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation, Government of Elisabeth Baugh – former CEO, Ovarian Cancer Canada

– former CEO, Ovarian Cancer Canada Minnie Karanja – Director of Government Relations and Public Policy, Network for the Advancement of Black Communities

– Director of Government Relations and Public Policy, Network for the Advancement of Black Communities Kevin McCort – President & CEO, Vancouver Foundation (reappointed for a second term)

The four incoming members will join eleven current ACCS members, whose terms are ongoing. Please visit the ACCS web page to view the full membership and their biographies.

Minister Lebouthillier also wishes to recognize and thank the departing committee members, whose terms ended on August 31, 2022:

Peter Dinsdale – President & CEO, YMCA Canada

– President & CEO, YMCA Canada Arlene MacDonald – former Executive Director, Community Sector Council of Nova Scotia

– former Executive Director, Community Sector Council of Andrea McManus – Chief Advancement Officer, Banff Centre for Arts & Creativity and Co-Founder and Senior Counsel of ViTreo Group

Quotes

"I am pleased to announce the updated membership of the Advisory Committee on the Charitable Sector, which includes a new sector co-chair and new and returning members. The members of the ACCS represent a wide range of perspectives and expertise. These individuals are leaders who have made significant contributions to the charitable sector in Canada. I look forward to the committee's ongoing efforts as we continue to work together to support this vital sector."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

Quick Facts

Since 2019, the Advisory Committee on the Charitable Sector (ACCS) has been engaging in meaningful dialogue with the charitable sector to advance emerging issues related to charities. To date, they have published three reports containing a range of recommendations on important and emerging issues facing registered charities.

containing a range of recommendations on important and emerging issues facing registered charities. The Government of Canada is committed to being responsive to the needs of Canada's charitable and non-profit sector, so that it can continue to make essential contributions to building a stronger, more inclusive and more resilient nation. The ongoing work of the ACCS, along with their recommendations to the CRA and other government departments, are being thoughtfully considered.

is committed to being responsive to the needs of charitable and non-profit sector, so that it can continue to make essential contributions to building a stronger, more inclusive and more resilient nation. The ongoing work of the ACCS, along with their recommendations to the CRA and other government departments, are being thoughtfully considered. The CRA encouraged applications from a broad cross-section of experts, practitioners, leaders from the not-for-profit and private sectors, as well as members of various groups, including women, 2SLGBTQI+ communities, Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and members of visible minorities. Increased representation is important to ensure the work done within the committee reflects the diverse needs of the charitable sector.

Associated Links

