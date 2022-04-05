OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Charities play a key role in our society by providing valuable information and services to Canadians, with a particular focus on the most vulnerable. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that charities have a regulatory environment that supports the important work they do.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, announced the appointment of nine new members to the Advisory Committee on the Charitable Sector (ACCS).

The following incoming members begin their two-year terms with the committee on May 1, 2022:

Christian Bolduc – President & CEO, BNP Performance, LL.B, ASC, C.Dir., CFRE

– President & CEO, BNP Performance, LL.B, ASC, C.Dir., CFRE Owen Charters – President & CEO, BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs)

– President & CEO, BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs) Dr. Anver Emon – Canada Research Chair in Islamic Law and History, and Director of the Institute of Islamic Studies, University of Toronto

– Canada Research Chair in Islamic Law and History, and Director of the Institute of Islamic Studies, Sheherazade Hirji – Former Resident Representative, Aga Khan Development Network, Afghanistan

– Former Resident Representative, Aga Khan Development Network, Jean-Marc Mangin – President & CEO, Philanthropic Foundations Canada

– President & CEO, Philanthropic Foundations Canada Sarah Midanik – President & CEO, The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF)

– President & CEO, The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) Martha Rans – Founder & Legal Director, Pacific Legal Education and Outreach Society (PLEOS)

– Founder & Legal Director, Pacific Legal Education and Outreach Society (PLEOS) Tanya Rumble – Director of Development, Ryerson University

– Director of Development, Bob Wyatt – Executive Director, Muttart Foundation

The incoming members will join six current ACCS members, whose terms are ongoing. Please visit the ACCS web page to view the full membership and their biographies.

Minister Lebouthillier also wishes to recognize and thank the departing committee members, whose terms ended in 2021:

Denise Byrnes – Executive Director, OXFAM-Québec

– Executive Director, OXFAM-Québec Terrance Carter – Partner, Carters Professional Corporation

– Partner, Carters Professional Corporation Peter Elson – Adjunct Assistant Professor, University of Victoria

– Adjunct Assistant Professor, Bruce Lawson – President & CEO, The Counselling Foundation of Canada

– President & CEO, The Counselling Foundation of Susan Manwaring – Partner, Miller Thomson

– Partner, Peter Robinson – Co-Owner, Hedgerow Farm; and Former CEO, David Suzuki Foundation

– Co-Owner, Hedgerow Farm; and Former CEO, David Suzuki Foundation Paulette Senior – President & CEO, Canadian Women's Foundation

– President & CEO, Canadian Women's Foundation Paula Speevak – President & CEO, Volunteer Canada

Quotes

"I am pleased to welcome the new members of the Advisory Committee on the Charitable Sector, including two members from the Muslim community. Increased representation is important to ensure that the work of the committee reflects the diverse needs of the charitable sector. I look forward to continued collaboration with the committee as we work together to shape a regulatory environment that enables charities to succeed."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

Quick Facts

Since 2019, the Advisory Committee on the Charitable Sector (ACCS) has been engaging in meaningful dialogue with the charitable sector to advance emerging issues related to charities. To date, they have published three reports containing a range of recommendations on important and emerging issues facing registered charities.

containing a range of recommendations on important and emerging issues facing registered charities. As part of the selection process for the new members, the CRA held an open call for applications, which closed on May 21, 2021 . Over 200 people applied, and the CRA reviewed all applications to ensure that the committee is well represented, inclusive, and diverse.

. Over 200 people applied, and the CRA reviewed all applications to ensure that the committee is well represented, inclusive, and diverse. On July 22, 2021 , the Government of Canada hosted the Summit on Islamophobia. At the summit, the Minister of National Revenue committed to appointing a member of the Muslim community to the ACCS.

, the Government of hosted the Summit on Islamophobia. At the summit, the Minister of National Revenue committed to appointing a member of the Muslim community to the ACCS. The CRA encouraged applications from a broad cross-section of experts, practitioners, leaders from the not-for-profit and private sectors, as well as members of various groups, including women, LGBTQ2+ communities, Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and members of visible minorities. Increased representation is important to ensure the work done within the committee reflects the diverse needs of the charitable sector.

The Report of the Consultation Panel on the Political Activities of Charities was published in May 2017 and contained a number of recommendations, including that the Government of Canada consult with the charitable sector to modernize the rules governing the charitable sector. The ACCS is the Government's response to that recommendation.

and contained a number of recommendations, including that the Government of consult with the charitable sector to modernize the rules governing the charitable sector. The ACCS is the Government's response to that recommendation. The Government provided $3.2 million in new funding to the CRA over the 2018-19 to 2023-24 period to support the Advisory Committee in strengthening the relationship between government and the charitable sector.

Related Products or Associated Links

Stay connected

To receive updates when new information is added to our website, you can:

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter – @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Chris MacMillan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of National Revenue, 343-540-6066; Media Relations, Canada Revenue Agency, 613-948-8366, [email protected]