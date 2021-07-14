Mackenzie Tax-Managed Global Equity Fund, a Canadian first, helps investors

keep more of what they earn by incorporating a variety of tax management strategies

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the launch of Mackenzie Tax- Managed Global Equity Fund ("the Fund"). The Fund seeks to provide investors with long-term tax- effective rates of return by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies of any size, anywhere in the world.

The Fund will help investors keep more of what they earn by using a variety of tax management strategies, including:

preference given to companies with lower relative yield weighed against risk-adjusted return potential;

generally favouring longer-term investment opportunities over shorter-term ones; and

actively managing the portfolio to reduce distributions, including using tax loss harvesting.

"Canada's relatively high marginal income tax rate and continuous growth in taxable financial wealth has resulted in a significant need for a tax-efficient mutual fund," said Kristi Ashcroft, Head of Product, Mackenzie Investments. "By incorporating tax management strategies into the investment process, Mackenzie Tax-Managed Global Equity Fund aims to help investors keep more of their money compounding in the markets and minimize the tax drag on their investment performance. We're thrilled to be able to offer this first-of-its-kind global equity fund in Canada to investors."

The Fund will be managed by the Mackenzie Global Equity and Income Team, with Ome Saidi and Katherine Owen as co-lead portfolio managers. The Team will invest in a diversified portfolio of high- quality global businesses, which reside at or near the top of the value chain within their respective industries. They will maintain a style-agnostic portfolio across the value-growth spectrum and employ tax overlay strategies to reduce taxable distributions both in the form of income and capital gains.

Mackenzie Tax-Managed Global Equity Fund will only be open to non-registered investors.

For more information about Mackenzie's Global Equity and Income Team, and their funds, please visit MackenzieInvestments.com.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $201.7 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

