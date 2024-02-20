Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF and Mackenzie World Low Volatility Fund offer downside mitigation with actively managed, global core portfolio mandate



TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of three new investment solutions: the Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF (the "ETF") and the Mackenzie World Low Volatility Fund, available to investors today, and the Mackenzie Shariah Global Equity Fund, which will be available Thursday, February 22, 2024. The ETF and Mackenzie Shariah Global Equity Fund are managed by the Mackenzie Global Quantitative Equity Team ("the Team"). The Mackenzie World Low Volatility Fund will invest in the ETF.

Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF and Mackenzie World Low Volatility Fund

The Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF and Mackenzie World Low Volatility Fund seek to minimize downside risk and lower volatility over a market cycle, relative to the broader market. The Team leverages a quantitative investment process based on a proprietary stock selection model, constructing a risk-optimized portfolio of mid- to large-cap companies diversified across global developed markets and sectors.

"We're excited to offer Canadian investors a core solution that can help minimize portfolio risks associated with cyclical market volatility," said Kristi Ashcroft, Executive Vice President, Products & Solutions, Mackenzie Investments. "Low volatility strategies can help give investors confidence to stay true to their financial plans by reducing the temptation to exit the market during downturns."

The initial offering of the ETF has closed, and it will begin trading today on the TSX under the ticker symbol MWLV.

Mackenzie Shariah Global Equity Fund

The Mackenzie Shariah Global Equity Fund provides access to global, shariah-compliant investing opportunities certified by Ratings Intelligence, an external, world-class shariah advisory firm.

Actively managed with a risk-aware investment approach by the Team, the Mackenzie Shariah Global Equity Fund will invest primarily in global market equities that do not generally derive their income from industries that include alcohol, tobacco, pork-related products, weapons and defense, conventional banking, conventional insurance companies and adult entertainment. It will be reviewed on a semi-annual basis by an external Shariah Advisory Board from Ratings Intelligence to help ensure ongoing compliance and certification.

"We're proud to offer Canadians the opportunity to align their investments with their faith and values through the Mackenzie Shariah Global Equity Fund. This is the latest example of our focus on evolving our product shelf to deliver a diverse range of investment solutions led by our award-winning investment management teams," added Ms. Ashcroft.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $196.1 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $241 billion in total assets under management as of January 31, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

