TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of two new mutual funds, Mackenzie Greenchip USD Global Environmental All Cap Fund and Mackenzie All-Equity ETF Portfolio ("the Funds"), offering investors access to a true U.S. dollar sustainable investing experience and a cost-efficient equity portfolio solution.

Mackenzie Greenchip USD Global Environmental All Cap Fund

Mackenzie Greenchip USD Global Environmental All Cap Fund provides investors with an opportunity to gain U.S. dollar exposure to the environmental economy. The Fund will have a substantially similar investment strategy as the existing Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental All Cap Fund.

Managed by the Mackenzie Greenchip Team, the Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in global equity issuers that operate in environmental sectors that include clean or renewable energy, clean-up technologies, energy efficiency, water, transportation and sustainable agriculture.

"We're thrilled to offer Canadians our award-winning Fund in U.S. dollars to take advantage of the opportunities to own companies participating in the global energy transition," said John Cook, SVP, Portfolio Manager and Co-Lead of the Mackenzie Greenchip Team. "The Greenchip Global Environmental All Cap Fund was built to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable economy, and with the new USD version of the Fund, we're enabling greater opportunity for Canadians to be an active part of that transition and better align their investments with their values."

Mackenzie All-Equity ETF Portfolio

Managed by the Mackenzie Multi-Asset Strategies Team, the Mackenzie All-Equity ETF Portfolio is an extension of Mackenzie's suite of ETF Portfolios and provides investors with a competitively priced, all-in-one core equity solution. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified set of Mackenzie and third-party exchange traded funds with exposure to Canadian and foreign equities.

"We're excited to offer this new diversified equity solution that provides efficient access to foreign and domestic equity markets," said Kristi Ashcroft, Executive Vice President, Products & Solutions. "We've designed the Fund with the cost-conscious investor in mind. It actively manages exposures across various segments of global equity markets, while leveraging the benefits of ETF investing to keep fees competitive."

With a foundation in long-term strategic allocations to different equity markets, the Fund also employs tactical allocations in the short and medium terms based on the market outlook and risk assessment of different geographies, sectors, equity risk factors, market capitalizations and investment styles.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $186 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $253 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

