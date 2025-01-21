Mackenzie Global Dividend Enhanced Yield Fund and Mackenzie Global Dividend Enhanced Yield PLUS Fund seek to deliver diversified equity allocation and generate stable income

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of two new funds, the Mackenzie Global Dividend Enhanced Yield Fund and the Mackenzie Global Dividend Enhanced Yield PLUS Fund (each a "Fund" and together, the "Funds"). The new offerings provide investors with a diversified equity allocation that seeks to generate high stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

The Funds are managed by the Mackenzie Global Equity & Income Team (the "Team") who focus on selecting industry-leading businesses from around the world that they believe can deliver strong and enduring results.

"Over the past few years, we've seen an increasing number of investors looking for investment options that provide the potential for higher income and steadier returns than traditional equity funds," said Kristi Ashcroft, Executive Vice President, Products & Solutions, Mackenzie Investments. "Our two latest offerings seek to do just that, leveraging proven stock selection expertise and option writing capabilities."

The Mackenzie Global Dividend Enhanced Yield Fund will seek to deliver stable cash flow and growth by investing in a combination of equity securities of issuers anywhere in the world, as well as writing cash-covered puts and covered calls. The Mackenzie Global Dividend Enhanced Yield PLUS Fund is a liquid alternative mutual fund that will employ a similar investment strategy while also applying leverage to enhance cash flow and capital appreciation.

"With the Global Equity & Income Team's disciplined fundamental approach to equity investing, along with option writing that enables them to further express views on stock valuations and generate income, these two new Funds aim to achieve enhanced yields, making them a suitable option for portfolios looking for stable income generation," concluded Ms. Ashcroft.

For more information on Mackenzie's investment solutions, please visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a fund, and income and dividends earned by a fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $213 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $270 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

For further information: Jaimie Roebuck, Mackenzie Investments, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; Valérie Dupuis, Mackenzie Investments (Québec), 514-622-4843, [email protected]