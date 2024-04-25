Mackenzie Emerging Markets ex-China Equity Fund allows investors to unlock potential in emerging market equities, without a portfolio allocation to China

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of the Mackenzie Emerging Markets ex-China Equity Fund ("the Fund"), offering investors exposure to diverse emerging market opportunities without a portfolio allocation to China.

"As China becomes an increasingly large proportion of emerging market indices, investors are looking to separate their allocations and manage their China exposure independently of their other emerging market exposure. This Fund provides access to emerging market equities with strong fundamentals across sectors, regions and market capitalizations," said Kristi Ashcroft, Executive Vice President, Products & Solutions, Mackenzie Investments. "The Fund can serve as a complement to portfolio solutions that have a greater exposure to China, such as the Mackenzie ChinaAMC All China Equity Fund."

The Fund is actively managed by the Mackenzie Global Quantitative Equity Team, who leverage computing capabilities and cutting-edge technology to select high-quality companies with attractive valuations and growth potential.

"The emerging markets investment landscape outside of China is thriving with underappreciated potential for growth and alpha generation, making this Fund a compelling allocation in global investment portfolios," added Ms. Ashcroft.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $203.7 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $252.2 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Hilary Bassett, Mackenzie Investments, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; Valérie Dupuis, Mackenzie Investments (Québec), 514-622-4843, [email protected]