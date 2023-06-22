Mackenzie USD Global Dividend Fund will invest in industry leading dividend-paying companies with durable growth potential

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of the Mackenzie USD Global Dividend Fund ("the Fund"). This new offering provides investors with a new way to maintain their US dollar exposure, while taking advantage of investment opportunities in a range of global companies.

Managed by the Mackenzie Global Equity and Income Team ("the Team"), the Fund will seek long-term capital growth and current income by investing primarily in global equities that may be expected to pay dividends, using US dollars as its base currency.

"With the Mackenzie USD Global Dividend Fund, investors are getting a true US dollar investing experience, without the potential impact of currency exchange rates, as if they were investing in a US domiciled fund," said Darren McKiernan, SVP, Portfolio Manager and Head of the Global Equity and Income Team at Mackenzie Investments. "Our team's unique investment approach carefully selects businesses that maintain a distinct competitive advantage, offering investors access to world-class, mainly dividend-paying organizations."

The Fund uses a disciplined investment process to construct a diversified portfolio of companies the Team identifies as being attractively valued, seeking above average overall yield and the potential for growth. It will have the same holdings as the existing Mackenzie Global Dividend Fund but is managed as a separate mutual fund.

"Canadians who hold US dollars, such as those who spend time living in the US or own businesses that facilitate US dollar transactions, can now leverage those funds to seek exposure to companies with track records of generating strong returns and returning profits to shareholders," added Mr. McKiernan.

For more information on Mackenzie's investment solutions please visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

