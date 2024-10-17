Mackenzie U.S. Small Cap Fund leverages

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of the Mackenzie U.S. Small Cap Fund (the "Fund"), providing investors with the opportunity to access U.S. small cap equities within their portfolios through the investment process of the Mackenzie Global Quantitative Equity Team (the "GQE Team").

"Small capitalization stocks represent a large pool of investment opportunities that often receive less attention than their large- and mid-cap counterparts, even as they offer significant growth potential and additional diversification for a portfolio. We're pleased to offer the Mackenzie U.S. Small Cap Fund as an entry opportunity for investors looking to add small cap securities to their portfolio," said Kristi Ashcroft, Executive Vice President, Products & Solutions, Mackenzie Investments.

Actively managed by the Mackenzie Global Quantitative Equity Team, the Fund focuses on companies with smaller market capitalizations, and leverages the GQE Team's approach that combines quantitative models with human insights to find investment opportunities that others may miss. The GQE Team has been running a similar strategy for institutional investors since February 2020.

"Large cap stocks have led the market in recent years and, as a result, investor portfolios may be overweight this area of the market. This fund is a great complement to portfolios that have had a focus on U.S. large cap equities, and our experienced GQE Team's quantitative investing methods are well suited to uncover the best opportunities in the small cap space," concluded Ms. Ashcroft.

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $212.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $264 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

