Mackenzie Global Corporate Fixed Income Fund seeks growth and income from leading issuers of corporate bonds

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of the Mackenzie Global Corporate Fixed Income Fund ("the Fund"), offering investors access to growth opportunities in the global corporate fixed income space.

The Fund, managed by the Mackenzie Fixed Income Team ("the Team"), seeks to generate income with the potential for long-term capital growth by investing primarily in fixed income securities of global corporate issuers.

"We're excited to offer Canadian investors a new opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of bonds issued by leading corporations across the globe," said Kristi Ashcroft, EVP, Product and Solutions, Mackenzie Investments. "An allocation to corporate credit through this new Fund can effectively complement allocations to federal and provincial bonds while potentially enhancing portfolio yield and income."

The Team seeks stable performance and risk mitigation through active management and a bottom-up security selection approach, balancing capital appreciation and income while targeting minimal exposure to interest rate fluctuations.

"The agile approach of our experienced portfolio managers allows them to quickly adapt to market changes and capitalize on relative value opportunities across the credit ratings spectrum and capital structure of companies, while maintaining a strong focus on risk management," concluded Ms. Ashcroft.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $201.8 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $251 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

