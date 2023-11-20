Suite of fixed income ETFs provides exposure to government and corporate securities over a range of time horizons

Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF offers a low-cost, all-in-one equity solution

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of four new ETFs, including a suite of three fixed income ETFs and a single-ticket equity solution in the Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF.

Fixed income ETF suite

The new suite of fixed income ETFs includes the Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF, Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF and Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF. Each provide exposure to fixed income securities with a term to maturity matching the ETFs' target time horizon, from ultra-short- to long-term.

ETF Name Ticker Symbol Management Fee Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF QASH 0.15 % Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond

Index ETF QLB 0.18 % Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF QTLT 0.18 %



"These new offerings seek to help investors strategically adjust their core fixed income positions to changing market and economic conditions, while also generating investment income," said Prerna Mathews, VP, ETF Product Strategy, Mackenzie Investments. "They can serve as an effective portfolio diversifier and provide investors with a useful tool to help manage interest rate risks."

Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF

Managed by the Mackenzie Multi-Asset Strategies Team, the Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF (ticker symbol: MEQT) seeks to maintain a long-term strategic asset allocation of 100 per cent equity securities by investing in a diversified portfolio of Mackenzie index equity ETFs. It will have a management fee of 0.17 per cent.

"We're excited to extend our Asset Allocation line-up with the Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF. Designed to be a competitively priced, single-ticket core equity solution, the ETF can help investors achieve their goals by minimizing the need – and associated costs – of trading multiple ETFs, as well as making the rebalancing process easier," added Ms. Mathews.

The initial offerings of the ETFs have closed, and they will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $183.3 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $250 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: English Media Inquiries: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries: Kim Tran, 514-217-1684, [email protected]