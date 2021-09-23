Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF aims to provide stable diversification opportunities by investing in sustainable debt from global issuers

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today launched Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF, expanding its comprehensive suite of global exchange traded funds (ETFs) and adding to its sustainable investing products.

This new ETF seeks to provide a steady flow of income with potential for moderate capital growth by investing primarily in fixed-income securities with a focus on sustainable and responsible global issuers. They are selected using a proprietary method which involves analyzing more than 2,900 environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance data points.

"As we continue to build our lineup of purpose-driven ETFs, made for Canadians, by Canadians, Mackenzie is committed to providing investors with simple, effective solutions that help to strengthen and diversify their portfolios," said Michael Cooke, Head of ETFs at Mackenzie Investments. "Through the launch of Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF, we are excited to help meet the growing demand for sustainable investing solutions while providing access to long-term risk adjusted returns."

The new ETF is managed by the Mackenzie Fixed Income Team, an early adopter of sustainable investing with a proven proprietary process that integrates ESG factors into its investment selection. In April 2021 the Team launched Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond Fund, a mutual fund with a similar investment strategy to the new ETF.

With the introduction of the Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF, Mackenzie's comprehensive suite of ETFs now stands at 42 Canadian-listed ETFs and spans active, strategic beta and index solutions. The firm's ETF business has grown to more than $11 billion in assets under management in just over five years.

The initial offering of Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF has closed and it will begin trading today on the NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol MGSB.

For more information on Mackenzie's suite of sustainable investing solutions, please visit www.mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $208 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, IGM Financial, 647-828-2553, [email protected]