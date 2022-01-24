Mackenzie North American Equity and North American Balanced Funds offer growth and

diversification in North American markets

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today launched Mackenzie North American Equity Fund and Mackenzie North American Balanced Fund ("the Funds"), which provide investors with enhanced access to growth opportunities in North American markets.

The Funds will be managed by the award-winning* Mackenzie Bluewater Team ("the Team"), a Mackenzie investment boutique that takes a broad-based, macro view of the global economy and specializes in focussing on a small number of distinctive industry leaders with unique competitive advantages.

"The Bluewater Team, well known for their expertise investing in Canada for over 25 years, offers investors a proven approach to stock selection and portfolio construction," said Kristi Ashcroft, Head of Product, Mackenzie Investments. "With these two new products, we're thrilled to provide investors with expanded access to the Team's approach, applied to a broad universe of North American investment opportunities."

Mackenzie North American Equity Fund

Mackenzie North American Equity Fund will invest in a relatively concentrated portfolio of primarily US and Canadian companies, diversified across sectors and industries. The Team seeks to identify leading businesses with above average growth rates and less cyclicality, and applies a strong valuation discipline when investing.

The Fund seeks to provide a level of stability to an investor who is seeking durable growth in their investments over the long term.

Mackenzie North American Balanced Fund

Mackenzie North American Balanced Fund will invest in a combination of US and Canadian companies, and a diversified portfolio of U.S. and Canadian fixed income securities.

The construction of the portfolio is designed to maximize risk-adjusted returns and deliver on the growth, income, and volatility objectives of balanced fund investors.

"The Mackenzie Bluewater Team has a strong track record of success and prides itself in identifying companies that offer stable, organic growth with the potential to outgrow their competition," said Dina DeGeer, Portfolio Manager & Team Co-Lead. "These new Funds reflect our commitment of investing in best-in-class businesses with strong fundamentals."

For more information on Mackenzie Investments funds, please visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

*Mackenzie Canadian Growth Balanced Fund (Series F) was awarded the 2021 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv for best 10-year performance in the Canadian Equity Balanced category for the period ended July 31, 2021, out of a total of 39 funds.

Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund (Series F) was awarded the 2021 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv for best 10-year performance in the Canadian Focused Equity category for the period ended July 31, 2021, out of a total of 55 funds.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $210.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Refinitiv Lipper Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; Lara Berguglia (Quebec), 514-994-2382, [email protected]