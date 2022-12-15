YORKTON, TREATY 4 TERRITORY, SK, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - A new Indigenous-led health facility will soon become a reality in Treaty 4 territory in Saskatchewan. With funding now confirmed, the Saulteaux Pelly Agency Health Alliance's $30 million proposal to construct a multipurpose health facility can now move forward to the tendering phase. In a recent meeting with The Key, Keeseekoose, and Cote First Nations leaders, Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu, shared the good news.

The Saulteaux Pelly Agency Health Alliance's (SPAHA) goal with this project is to integrate the delivery of health services for three Saskatchewan communities while closing the infrastructure gap in Indigenous health care.

The SPAHA is comprised of The Key First Nation, Keeseekoose First Nation, and Cote First Nation. When the health facility is completed, community members will have access to an extensive suite of services in a culturally relevant environment, including primary health care, mental health programs and services, long-term care, palliative care, and child and family services. In addition, the facility will grant community access to the Keeseekoose First Nation public health space.

Construction on the project is expected to begin before April 1, 2023, and to be completed approximately 15 to 24 months later. The facility will provide more than 4,000 square metres of space and will be located on Keeseekoose First Nation.

Quotes

"This new multipurpose health project is the result of years of advocacy by leaders and community members in The Key, Keeseekoose, and Cote First Nations. Through their collaboration with the Saulteaux Pelly Agency Health Alliance, this facility will provide a wide range of health services that are culturally sensitive and First Nations-led. This will help close gaps in care and benefit the entire region."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The agreement by Indigenous Services Canada to fund the capital and the negotiations with the Saskatchewan provincial government to fund part of the operations are great examples of reconciliation in action and demonstrate ISC's and the province's commitment to working with Indigenous partners to close First Nations health infrastructure gaps."

Theodore Quewezance

SPAHA CEO

"Our vision given to us from our Elders and community members and prayers have come to fruition. We will be given an opportunity to provide the care, whether it be traditional or western methods, to serve our Nations. It has been a long process, but the work we have done on this multi-purpose building, with the blessing of Canada, will be a way to heal together from past traumas to make the next generations healthier Nations amongst Cote First Nation, Keeseekoose First Nation, and The Key First Nation. This is our time to be moving forward in truth and reconciliation with the fulfilment of our Treaty right to health care. We are thankful to Canada for this great moment in history as we come together in unity."

Chief George Cote

SPAHA Chair

Cote First Nation

"The announcement of this significant milestone for our new multi-use health care facility is really great news. Our members from the three First Nations communities will benefit from this project greatly. Securing primary health care for our members has always been the end goal, and we are extremely excited to be one step closer to achieving this goal. We have had so many leaders that dedicated many years of service to make this dream come true for our communities. This multi-use health care facility will stand as a symbol for independence, healing, health and well-being. Our people will benefit for many years to come."

Chief Lee Ketchemonia

Keeseekoose First Nation

Quick facts

The goals of the facility are to:

improve access to various programs and services to members; improve the well-being of all communities involved; and enhance Indigenous control over the delivery of services.

The health facility will serve a combination of over 2,500 on-reserve and over 8,500 off-reserve members throughout the three communities.

Cote First Nation: Izayan Owitinikan - going into the future

