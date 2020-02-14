New improved men's homeless shelter for Edmonton

EDMONTON, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Alberta are investing $8 million to help Hope Mission rebuild their men's homeless shelter, the Herb Jamieson Centre.

Vulnerable individuals needing support will benefit from a new, 24/7 emergency shelter with improved accessibility, improved safety measures and enhanced assistance. The new Herb Jamieson Centre will have capacity for up to 400 people.

Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) made the announcement along with Premier Jason Kenney.

The current site is now closed and being prepped for demolition, with construction expected to start in the spring of 2020. Hope Mission plays a vital role in Edmonton's homeless-serving system of care.

Quotes:

"Our Government is dedicated to helping those in need, which is why we are proud to invest in the redevelopment of the Herb Jamison Centre. With capacity to help up to 400 people, the shelter will soon continue to play a vital role in breaking the cycle of homelessness in Edmonton. I congratulate Hope Mission for the crucial role they play in the community." — Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

"For decades the Hope Mission has been a reprieve for the homeless, the poor, and the marginalized. Motivated by a faith that teaches people to "love your neighbour," Hope Mission has offered a warm bed, a hot meal, and a loving welcome to tens of thousands at a time of need. The Mission now desperately needs to replace its aging emergency shelter, which is why our government ran on a platform commitment to partner with private donors to get the job done. I'm excited to announce our $4 million taxpayer contribution to this important project that will help those most in need of shelter." — The Honourable Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta

"The Herb Jamieson Centre will provide much needed updated shelter capacity in Edmonton. We are committed to providing supports to these very vulnerable people to ensure that emergent needs are met and long term healing is provided. We support the Herb Jamieson Centre's mission to help people out of homelessness and into community." — The Honourable Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services

"Our government is working to strengthen our housing system so it can support the Albertans who need it most—now and in the years to come. Investments in projects like Hope Mission's Herb Jamieson Centre, in partnership with the federal government, will ensure the emergency shelter will be more modern and will have the capacity to provide physical and mental health supports for people in need. " — The Honourable Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

"The new Herb Jamieson Centre will be a vital resource for everyone who comes through our doors in search of shelter. I am thankful to the Alberta government and to all of our donors for their support. Because of you, this vision will become reality." — Bruce Reith, Executive Director, Hope Mission

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada , through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and the Alberta Government are investing in the rural lodge partnership through the Canada - Alberta bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and the Alberta Government are investing in the rural lodge partnership through the - bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy. The total cost of the Herb Jamieson rebuild is an estimated $16 million .

. The Herb Jamieson Centre currently consists of an Alberta Infrastructure-owned building constructed in 1954 and an adjacent temporary trailer. The total capacity is 285.

In 2019-20, Community and Social Services provided Hope Mission with $5.5 million to operate 525 spaces in the main Hope Mission emergency homeless shelter and the Herb Jamieson Centre.

to operate 525 spaces in the main Hope Mission emergency homeless shelter and the Herb Jamieson Centre. During the Herb Jamieson Centre rebuild, the Hope Mission will increase capacity at the main building to accommodate 540 people.

Hope Mission is working with the City of Edmonton to get the required permits to use space in a local church gymnasium as emergency overflow space if needed.

to get the required permits to use space in a local church gymnasium as emergency overflow space if needed. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

