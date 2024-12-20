DAWSON CITY, YT, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - A new heritage complex for the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in will provide an important space for cultural conservation and knowledge sharing after a joint investment of over $25.6 million from the federal government and Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in.

The new facility in Dawson City will provide a community space for records preservation and archiving, as well as cultural and language programming. Once built, the complex will feature an oral history recording studio, a library, classrooms, and archives. Members of the community and visitors will be able to use this much-needed space to gather, learn, and connect with Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in culture and history.

The building will be designed to meet net-zero carbon performance standards and withstand and adapt to melting permafrost. A flood wall will also be installed to redirect any potential flood water around the building, mitigating risk from the Yukon River.

"Today's investment highlights the importance of preserving Indigenous culture while maintaining resilience to future climate impacts. This vital facility will provide the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in with a space to connect with their heritage and ensure that community members maintain connections to traditional knowledge and the land for years to come."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"In planning for this facility, our Elders made clear that Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in heritage is not something solely in the past, but alive since time immemorial, and we must foster and encourage it for our wellbeing as a nation. With this direction, we will ensure our heritage complex is a dynamic place, rooted in our ways of being. We are committed to building an engaging space for our TH community to gather, celebrate, and stand tall in our Dënezhu culture, connected to our land, language, and relations. We are grateful for this partnership with Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, as well as the dedication and vision of the many individuals who have brought this into being. We acknowledge those who are not present at this moment, and who played a vital role in its creation. We will honor them, and all our ancestors, in carrying their vision forward for generations to come."

Darren Taylor, Hähkè (Chief) of Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in

The federal government is investing $24,998,300 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in is contributing $672,532.80 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in is contributing . The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

