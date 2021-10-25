Mackenzie Monthly Income Growth Portfolio seeks to offer investors predictable cashflow, lower volatility

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today expanded its suite of mutual fund offerings with the launch of two new funds, Mackenzie Monthly Income Growth Portfolio and Mackenzie Global Green Bond Fund ("the Funds").

Mackenzie Monthly Income Growth Portfolio seeks to provide income and growth potential with downside mitigation through access to multiple asset classes while Mackenzie Global Green Bond Fund offers investors a low-risk fixed income option while supporting sustainable initiatives.

"We're thrilled to be offering Canadian investors new, innovative solutions to achieve their investment goals, which sometimes include objectives beyond just investment returns," said Kristi Ashcroft, Head of Product, Mackenzie Investments. "Mackenzie Monthly Income Growth Portfolio adds to our suite of Monthly Income Portfolios and was designed primarily for retirees in the decumulation phase of investing while Mackenzie Global Green Bond Fund expands our growing line-up of sustainable investment options, allowing Canadians to continue to align their investments with their values."

Mackenzie Monthly Income Growth Portfolio seeks to provide investors, including retirees, with a diversified portfolio designed to help curb downside risks and aims to provide long-term capital growth potential and a steady stream of income.

The Fund will gain exposure to Canadian and global equity securities, fixed income and other asset categories by investing in securities and other investment funds and using derivative strategies.

Mackenzie Global Green Bond Fund seeks to generate income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in fixed income securities of global issuers of sustainable and responsible debt. The Fund focusses on labelled green bonds and other debt instruments that are used to finance a greener future. To meet this objective, the Fund may invest directly in securities, other mutual funds or exchange traded funds.

The Fund is managed by the Mackenzie Fixed Income Team, an early adopter of sustainable investing with a proven proprietary process that focuses on fundamental research with the analysis of environment, social and governance factors.

"Over the last year and a half, we've seen a steady increase in demand among Canadians for sustainable investing solutions," commented Fate Saghir, Head of Sustainability, Mackenzie Investments. "We're proud to be able to answer the call and expand our offering of sustainable funds. By increasing access to the green bond market, Mackenzie Global Green Bond Fund gives retail investors another way to invest with an environmental focus."

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading invstment management firm with $203.3 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

