TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") has launched two new mutual funds, Mackenzie Inflation-Focused Fund and Mackenzie USD US Mid Cap Opportunities Fund ("the Funds").

Mackenzie Inflation-Focused Fund is designed to help Canadian investors mitigate the impacts of inflation on their portfolios, while Mackenzie USD US Mid Cap Opportunities Fund expands Mackenzie's U.S. dollar fund offerings.

Mackenzie Inflation-Focused Fund

Mackenzie Inflation-Focused Fund offers Canadians a solution to help diversify their portfolios by adding exposure to assets less sensitive to inflation, which may help to mitigate impact on investment returns. To achieve this, the Fund will invest in a mix of equity, fixed income securities and commodities that are expected to be collectively resilient during inflationary periods.

The Fund uses a proprietary model to identify prevailing inflation characteristics, and signal tactical shifts to its asset allocation. Portfolio Managers from Mackenzie's Resource and Fixed Income boutiques will actively manage the Fund using a combination of this proprietary model and fundamental research.

"We know that inflation is top of mind with many Canadian investors," said Benoit Gervais, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Head of the Resource Team at Mackenzie Investments. "With this new Fund, we aim to mitigate the impact of inflation by tactically allocating across asset classes that perform well during inflationary periods, while tilting back to a more traditional 60-40 balanced portfolio when inflation is benign."

The Fund will have a targeted asset mix of 40-60 per cent equity, 40-60 per cent fixed income and 0-10 per cent commodities. It may invest in other asset classes that have historically performed well in an inflationary environment.

Mackenzie USD US Mid Cap Opportunities Fund

Mackenzie USD US Mid Cap Opportunities Fund is a true U.S. dollar fund that provides opportunities for Canadians to invest their US dollars and take advantage of growth opportunities in the United States.

"This new Fund offers Canadian investors who hold U.S. currency an efficient opportunity to get invested and capitalize on mid-cap growth opportunities in the U.S. economy," said Sonny Aggarwal, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Mackenzie Investments. "The Fund allows Canadian investors to directly invest their U.S. dollars, eliminating currency exchange costs and mitigating the impact of currency hedging."

The Fund seeks to provide investors with long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies located in the U.S., with a focus on those with strong management and growth prospects and attractive financial metrics. It will have the same holdings as the existing Mackenzie US Mid Cap Opportunities Fund but will be managed as a separate pool of assets.

"The Mackenzie Growth Team focuses on long-term success and sustainable growth through attention to valuation. This new Fund delivers on those principles while adding flexibility for investors with diverse needs," concluded Mr. Aggarwal.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $187.9 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

