New funding to support the promotion of Quebec tourism outside the province

Aventure Écotourisme Québec receives $256,000 in financial assistance to market adventure tourism and ecotourism abroad

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Tourism plays an important role in the Canadian economy. This growing industry allows communities to diversify their economies and helps create or maintain good jobs for the middle class.

In order to leverage this tremendous potential, the Government of Canada, through Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will provide Aventure Écotourisme Québec (AÉQ)—the Association des professionnels d'aventure et d'écotourisme du Québec—, a sectoral tourism association (ATS), with a non‑repayable contribution of $256,000 over three years.

The announcement was made today by Yves Robillard, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin. With this financial assistance, AÉQ will be able to implement its marketing plan outside Quebec by participating, for example, in trade shows and fairs abroad. The contribution will also enable this non‑profit organization to develop tourism offerings in order to attract travellers from outside Quebec and abroad. The target markets are Ontario, the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The project is in keeping with a desire to support the efforts of the organization and its members to improve the adventure tourism and ecotourism sector's tourism-drawing power. Aventure Écotourisme Québec intends to focus on promoting outdoor experiences, such as snowmobiling, as well as on discovering nature in various regions of Quebec. The organization works in partnership with a number of ATSs and ATRs (regional tourism associations).

The funding was awarded under the Quebec Economic Development Program. This program, for which CED is responsible, helps promote the long-term economic development of the regions of Quebec by giving special attention to regions where slow economic growth is prevalent or opportunities for productive employment are inadequate.

This announcement is also part of Canada's new tourism strategy – Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy – by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

Quotes

"For nearly 20 years, CED has been a partner of choice for Aventure Écotourisme Québec. By supporting this organization, the Government of Canada is reaffirming its commitment to making tourism a key economic driver in our communities. I am delighted with this financial assistance, which will help bring tourists to the regions and generate economic benefits in areas outside the traditional tourism circuits, such as Montréal and Québec City."

Yves Robillard, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin

"Canada is a world-class tourist destination. The support provided to Aventure Écotourisme Québec shows that our government is building on our competitive advantages to attract visitors and boost economic growth in the country. This contribution will encourage the development of tourism activities, including in communities with slow economic growth, which will help create or maintain good jobs for the middle class."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

Tourism accounts for 2.5% of Quebec's gross domestic product ( $9.8 billion ), provides 363,000 jobs and supports 32,000 businesses, including NPOs, two-thirds of which are located outside the Montréal and Québec City areas.

gross domestic product ( ), provides 363,000 jobs and supports 32,000 businesses, including NPOs, two-thirds of which are located outside the Montréal and Québec City areas. Adventure tourism and ecotourism are among the major trends in tourism. Currently, four out of ten travellers participate in an adventure activity during their stay in Quebec .

. According to the AÉQ's annual survey for 2018, 88% of adventure tourism businesses in Quebec experienced an increase in their client base, which reached a total of nearly 1.3 million client days per year. This growth was reflected in these businesses' consolidated sales, which grew by an average of 13.8%.

experienced an increase in their client base, which reached a total of nearly 1.3 million client days per year. This growth was reflected in these businesses' consolidated sales, which grew by an average of 13.8%. Created in 1990, AÉQ brings together 130 members representing businesses in the tourism sector. Since 2000, CED has provided the organization with nine non-repayable contributions totalling more than $2 million .

Related link

Tourism in Canada

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow the AÉQ on Facebook and Twitter

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca