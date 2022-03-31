OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada places the highest priority on health, safety, and environmental protection in all aspects of the nuclear industry. Indeed, workers in Canada's nuclear industry have always been dedicated to ensuring the health and safety of Canadians and the environment.

This dedication is exemplified by the actions of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) employees who bravely responded to nuclear incidents at Chalk River Laboratories in both 1952 and 1958.

In the 1950s, Ontario's Chalk River Laboratories was one of the leading global sites for cutting-edge atomic science of the time. In 1952 and 1958, there were incidents that required AECL and Department of National Defence personnel to contain and clean contaminated sites. Approximately 1,500 civilians participated in the cleanup of both incidents.

The lessons learned from these events helped AECL science and technology workers to develop even safer and cleaner nuclear technologies, culminating in the highly successful CANDU reactors that have provided safe, reliable power in countries all around the world for decades.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced $22.3 million over two years for the Atomic Workers Recognition Program (AWRP) to provide one-time ex gratia payments of $28,500 each to the former AECL employees who volunteered to contain and clean up contaminated reactors following incidents at Chalk River Laboratories in 1952 and 1958.

Through the AWRP, the government is honouring the exceptional service of those former AECL employees who responded so bravely in a time of crisis. Each of these workers performed under exceptional circumstances and deserves the respect, admiration, and gratitude of all Canadians.

Quotes

"Through this program, the Government of Canada would like to acknowledge the extraordinary and courageous services of former AECL workers who participated in the clean-up efforts of both major nuclear incidents that occurred at Chalk River in 1952 and 1958. Thanks in part to the bravery and dedication of these workers, we were able to learn valuable lessons from these events that have allowed us to develop safer and more reliable technologies and best practices."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

Quick Facts

On December 12, 1952 , the National Research Experimental (NRX) Reactor at Chalk River Laboratories in Ontario experienced mechanical problems and operator error that led to the overheating of fuel rods, which resulted in significant damage to the NRX reactor core.

, the National Research Experimental (NRX) Reactor at Chalk River Laboratories in experienced mechanical problems and operator error that led to the overheating of fuel rods, which resulted in significant damage to the NRX reactor core. On May 23, 1958 , a fuel rod rupture in the National Research Universal (NRU) reactor led to a fire and contamination of the NRU building and surrounding area.

, a fuel rod rupture in the National Research Universal (NRU) reactor led to a fire and contamination of the NRU building and surrounding area. In both instances, AECL civilian workers and the Canadian military helped with the cleanup, when elevated levels of radiation meant each volunteer could only be exposed for a short period.

The AWRP is modelled after a similar program for Department of National Defence (DND) personnel, the Atomic Veterans Recognition Program, created in 2008.

For the purposes of this program, former AECL workers include full-time, part- time, casual and contract workers who directly assisted in the 1952 or 1958 cleanups.

If the atomic worker is deceased, consideration will be given to providing the one-time, ex gratia — essentially, goodwill — payment to the worker's estate or to its primary beneficiary or primary beneficiaries and, where a will does not exist, to the primary caregiver.

In the early 1980s, AECL conducted a number of studies of the participants in the two cleanups. The studies thankfully found that there were no demonstrable, adverse health effects among participants relating to these cleanups.

