WHITBY, ON, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada and Trees For Life are driving urban and suburban tree-planting projects that will expand local green spaces, improve air and water quality and provide natural shade to cool our cities and communities, making them healthier and more climate resilient.

Today, Ryan Turnbull, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and National Revenue and to the Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions) and Member of Parliament for Whitby, highlighted a $4-million federal investment for tree-planting projects in urban and suburban areas in southern Ontario. Trees For Life will collaborate with planting partners to plant an average of 24,000 trees annually over five years, for a total of 120,000 trees in communities across southern Ontario.

The collaboration with Trees For Life is already ahead of target, supporting the planting of 83,000 trees in southern Ontario with 35,000 trees planted in 2024 and 48,000 trees planted across 40 projects in 2025 to date.

This project builds on a successful regional model piloted in the Durham Region. Trees For Life worked with local municipalities, conservation authorities, non-profits and other partners to assess how many more trees could be planted, as well as how to meet the unique tree-planting needs of each area. With strong support across the Durham Region and funding from the 2 Billion Trees Program (2BT), Canadian Trees for Life is now expanding this successful model to other regions.

By investing in greener communities today, the federal government is planting the seeds for a more sustainable Canada. Through collaboration and long-term commitment, these efforts will leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Quotes

"Canada's natural resources are central to our quality of life and the strength of our communities. By investing in tree planting across southern Ontario, we're enhancing local ecosystems, supporting biodiversity and creating greener, more-livable spaces. This initiative reflects how thoughtful stewardship of our natural resources can deliver lasting benefits for people and the environment alike."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Planting more trees across southern Ontario means more than just greener landscapes, it means cooler neighbourhoods, cleaner air and healthier communities. This investment is helping to create more vibrant, livable spaces where Canadians can thrive. By restoring natural areas close to home, we're making a real difference in people's daily lives while building a more sustainable future for the region."

MP Ryan Turnbull, Whitby

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and National Revenue and to the Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions)

"Our partnership with Natural Resources Canada enables Trees For Life to exponentially amplify our impact across southern Ontario. With this vital investment, we've been able to set an ambitious planting goal in 2025 — 150,000 trees, triple our 2024 total. Together, we can grow greener, healthier and more-resilient communities, benefiting residents today and future generations to come."

Marina Dimitriadis

Executive Director, Trees For Life

