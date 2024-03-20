New federal law helps ensure families will benefit from affordable early learning and child care for generations to come

GATINEAU, QC, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Every family in Canada deserves access to high-quality child care when they need it and at a price that won't break the bank. That's why the Government of Canada is working closely with provincial, territorial, and Indigenous partners to make this a reality. To date, over half of all provinces and territories are delivering regulated early learning and child care for an average of $10-a-day or less, and every other jurisdiction has reduced fees by at least 50%. For families across Canada, this means significant annual savings for regulated child care. On average, families could save up to $14,300 per child depending on where they live.

With Bill C-35, An Act respecting early learning and child care in Canada, receiving Royal Assent on March 19, 2024, the federal vision is now established into law. The legislation enshrines the guiding principles for federal investments in a Canada-wide early learning and child care system where families have access to affordable, high-quality, flexible, and inclusive programs and services no matter where they live. This also includes this Government's commitment to maintaining long-term federal funding to our funding partners.

The Act marks an important milestone in the Government's commitment to working with provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners to build a Canada-wide system that will benefit children and families for generations to come. It supports the vision and principles of the federal/provincial/territorial Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework, as well as the Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Framework that was co-developed and endorsed by Indigenous leadership and the Government of Canada. The Act respects provincial and territorial jurisdiction and Indigenous rights, including the right to self-determination.

In addition to establishing a long-term legislated commitment to federal funding for early learning and child care, the Act requires the federal government to report to Parliament on federal investments and progress being made on the Canada-wide system. It also enshrines in law the National Advisory Council on Early Learning and Child Care. The role of this council is to provide third-party expert advice to the Government of Canada and serve as a forum for engagement on issues and challenges facing the early learning and child care sector.

Quotes

"Our government is focused on supporting families and helping to give children in Canada the best start in life. Tens of thousands of families are already benefitting from our federal investments in increasing access to affordable, high-quality, flexible, and inclusive early learning and child care. We want to ensure that families in Canada, including future generations, can continue to count on it for years to come. This legislation is an important part of the lasting federal commitment to a Canada-wide system of early learning and child care, including sustained long-term funding."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds

"With this legislation, young families will have access to the early learning and child care system we are building across the country for generations to come. As a Quebecer, I am particularly pleased for Francophone minority communities that will be able to benefit from spaces in French."

- Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Élisabeth Brière

Quick Facts

As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada is making a transformative investment of more than $27 billion over five years to build a Canada -wide early learning and child care system with provinces, territories and Indigenous partners. Combined with other investments, including investments in Indigenous early learning and child care, up to $30 billion over five years will be provided in support of early learning and child care.

is making a transformative investment of more than $27 billion over five years to build a -wide early learning and child care system with provinces, territories and Indigenous partners. Combined with other investments, including investments in Indigenous early learning and child care, up to $30 billion over five years will be provided in support of early learning and child care. The goal is for families in Canada to have access to regulated high-quality, inclusive early learning and child care for an average cost of $10 -a-day by March 2026 .

to have access to regulated high-quality, inclusive early learning and child care for an average cost of -a-day by . The National Advisory Council on Early Learning and Child Care brings together a committed and diverse group of 16 members, including academics and advocates, practitioners, and caregivers.

Delivering affordable child care is key to building a strong economy. For every dollar invested in early learning and child care, the Canadian economy makes a return of $1.50 to $2.80 .

to . Based on the Labour Force Survey, the labour force participation rate among core-aged mothers with young children reached a record-high level of nearly 80% in 2023.

Related products

Backgrounder: An Act respecting early learning and child care in Canada

Associated Links

Toward $10-a-Day: Early Learning and Child Care

Federal Secretariat on Early Learning and Child Care

Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework

Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Framework

National Advisory Council on Early Learning and Child Care

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]