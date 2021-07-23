SHAWINIGAN, QC, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) will replace the federal building in Shawinigan with a new, more modern, sustainable building.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, unveiled the new building's architectural design.

As announced in February 2019, the new building will replace the existing one, inaugurated in 1979, and will provide employees with a modern workplace that fully meets the government's new sustainable development requirements. The building will accommodate approximately 1,600 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees, 425 Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) employees, and 4 Shared Services Canada employees.

Striving for LEED-Gold certification, the new 4-storey building will be carbon neutral and include modern building technology. It will provide spaces that meet future technology and sustainable development needs and requirements, while reducing the number of workspaces, as the building will be designed as an activity-based workplace to optimize office space.

Construction will begin in fall 2021 and should be completed in 2024. After that, the existing building will be demolished and a parking lot will be built.

PSPC awarded a contract for approximately $12 million (taxes included) to Gagnon, Letellier, Cyr, Ricard, Mathieu et Associés, Architectes, Coarchitecture Inc. for architecture and engineering services.

PSPC will award the construction management contract for $136 million (taxes included) to Pomerleau Inc. for constructing the building, deconstructing the existing building and constructing a parking lot. The contract will be awarded in the coming days.

"I am very proud to unveil this architectural design, which reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to constructing environmentally responsible buildings and providing federal employees with modern workplaces that promote both their productivity and their well-being."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The construction of the new building in Shawinigan will provide a modern workplace for some 2,000 employees in the region who play a fundamental role within the federal government. This state-of-the art building meets the highest environmental standards, and this project demonstrates the importance our government places on its employees."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The Canada Revenue Agency is one of the largest employers in Shawinigan and the Mauricie region. The new building reflects Canadians of today and tomorrow. It's modern, carbon neutral and innovative, and we are proud to continue serving Canadians in this new workplace for years to come."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of National Revenue

The future PSPC-owned, 4-storey building will provide 18,054 square metres of total useable space, which is similar to the 18,345 square metres of useable space that the existing building provides.

The existing building accommodates 1,600 CRA employees and 200 of the 425 ESDC employees who will move to the new building.

Construction management is a project delivery method characterized by collaboration among PSPC, the architecture and engineering consultant, and the contractor managing the construction, who work together as a team. This method of working increases efficiency and allows construction to start sooner, without having to wait until the end of the design phase.

The building will be high energy performing, and the major construction materials will be chosen from among those with the lowest carbon footprint. Moreover, the building has been designed to withstand the effects of climate change.

Download the sketch design and the infographic outlining the building's environmental features.

For further information: Cecely Roy, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, 343-549-7293, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]

