New Director, Fintech and Innovation

In his new functions, Mr. Diallo will coordinate all fintech activities and work carried out by the AMF, including the Fintech Group and the Technological Innovation Advisory Committee. Among his roles, he will act as a resource person for the various stakeholders in Québec's fintech ecosystem and industry representatives who deal with the AMF to ensure the regulatory compliance of their innovative projects. His mandate will also include supporting the deployment of the AMF's innovation strategy.

Mr. Diallo holds a Bachelor's in Economics and Political Science from Université de Montréal, a Postgraduate Certificate in International Studies from the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna and a Master's in Public Administration from École nationale d'administration.

"We are very proud to welcome an expert to this key position who has both an excellent understanding of the regulatory challenges associated with technological innovation and in-depth knowledge of the main factors influencing the financial sector's development," said Lise Estelle Brault, Senior Director, Fintech, Innovation and Derivatives.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

