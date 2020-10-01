MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Educating investors on weathering volatile markets and avoiding scams are recurring themes in the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) new report, Investor Education in Canada 2020, published today to kick off October's Investor Education Month.



As much of the country went into lockdown in March following the outbreak of COVID-19, the impacts were almost immediate, including massive single-day declines on Canadian marketplaces that rattled investors as well as con artists who emerged to exploit fear and confusion. In the face of this unprecedented event, the CSA quickly pivoted investor education and financial literacy messaging to reflect the rapidly changing financial landscape.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on all Canadians is an unprecedented historical event," said Louis Morisset, CSA Chair and President and CEO of the Autorité des marchés financiers. "The CSA and its members demonstrated our ability to develop innovative investor education initiatives during this unique and challenging time. We moved quickly and collectively to make Canadians aware of potential fraudulent investment schemes and to exercise caution when making financial decisions during economic uncertainty."

The annual activity report highlights CSA and member jurisdiction's initiatives, including work on senior financial abuse, affinity fraud, investment basics for millennials and beginners, financial information for women, and many locally-focused campaigns on investor protection and financial literacy.

Investor Education in Canada 2020 is available in English and French.

The CSA also supports World Investor Week (WIW), an initiative of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which takes place October 5 to 11.

The CSA's latest investor education updates are available by following @CSA_News on Twitter and @CSA.ACVM on Facebook, or visiting the CSA's website, securities-administrators.ca.

Additional investor education resources can be found on provincial and territorial securities regulators' websites:

Alberta Securities Commission

CheckFirst.ca

albertasecurities.com

Manitoba Securities Commission

Moneysmartmanitoba.ca

Ontario Securities Commission

GetSmarterAboutMoney.ca

osc.gov.on.ca

Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec)

https://lautorite.qc.ca/en/general-public

https://lautorite.qc.ca/en/general-public/covid-19

Tes affaires!

The New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission (FCNB)

fcnb.ca/investing

fcnb.ca/fr/placements

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

nssc.novascotia.ca

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For Investor inquiries, please refer to your respective securities regulator. You can contact them here.

For media inquiries, please refer to the list of provincial and territorial representatives below or contact us at [email protected].

For more information:

Kristen Rose

Ontario Securities Commission

416-593-2336 Hilary McMeekin

Alberta Securities Commission

403-592-8186



Sylvain Théberge

Autorité des marchés financiers

514-940-2176 Marissa Sollows

Financial and Consumer Services

Commission, New Brunswick

506-643-7853



Jason (Jay) Booth

Manitoba Securities Commission

204-945-1660 David Harrison

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

902-424-8586



Steve Dowling

Government of

Prince Edward Island,

Superintendent of Securities

902-368-4550 Renée Dyer

Office of the Superintendent

of Securities, Newfoundland and Labrador

709-729-4909



Tom Hall

Office of the Superintendent

of Securities, Northwest Territories

867-767-9305 Rhonda Horte

Office of the Yukon Superintendent

of Securities

867-667-5466



Jeff Mason Nunavut Securities Office 867-975-6591



SOURCE Autorité des marchés financiers

Related Links

http://www.lautorite.qc.ca/

