GATINEAU, QC, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Employment Insurance Commission (CEIC) is mandated under the Employment Insurance Act to administer the Employment Insurance (EI) program, including annually monitoring and assessing the EI program and ensuring financial transparency and premium rate setting for the program.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced the designation of Chris Roberts, as Acting Commissioner for Workers effective April 13, 2026, for an 18-month term, or until a Commissioner is appointed in this role.

Prior to his designation, Mr. Roberts was the National Director of the Social and Economic Policy Department of the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC), where he led research and policy advice in the areas of macroeconomic and labour-market policy and regulation. He has more than 20 years of experience as a researcher, professor, and author. In addition to his membership on several labour advisory committees, he was also a member of the Social Security Tribunal Employment Insurance Appeals Consultative Committee and Senate of Canada/CEIC Jobs and Skills Roundtable.

Mr. Roberts will replace outgoing Commissioner for Workers Mr. Pierre Laliberté, who is retiring after nearly a decade of service with the CEIC.

The EI Commissioner for Workers and the Commissioner for Employers establish and maintain working relationships, and consult with, private-sector organizations and individuals that are clients of, or affected by, the EI Program. These relationships fulfill the representational responsibilities of the commissioners and enable them to reflect internally the concerns and positions of the private sector regarding the administration of legislation, policy development and implementation, and program delivery as it relates to the EI Program.

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"I look forward to working with Mr. Roberts as he begins his tenure as Commissioner, and I extend my sincere appreciation to Commissioner for Workers, Pierre Laliberté for his many years of dedicated service in ensuring the perspectives of Canadian workers were effectively represented within the Employment Insurance program."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Quick facts

The CEIC has four members. The chairperson and vice-chairperson are respectively the Deputy Minister of ESDC and Senior Associate Deputy Minister of ESDC and Chief Operating Officer for Service Canada, who represent the interests of government. The Commissioner for Employers and the Commissioner for Workers represent the interests of employers and workers, respectively, as it relates to the EI Program.

For more than 75 years, this tripartite organization has included representation from business, labour and the Government of Canada.

The Commissioner for Workers and the Commissioner for Employers are appointed by the Governor in Council. They are mandated to represent and reflect the views of their respective constituencies with regards to EI.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

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