TORONTO, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - As the global economy is rapidly changing, the Government of Canada is focused on what it can control: supporting the recruitment, training and hiring of 100,000 new Red Seal skilled trades workers in the next five years to build Canada's housing, infrastructure and defence priorities through Team Canada Strong.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, visited young Canadians showing off their best skills at the Skills Canada National Competition in Toronto, Ontario. She also participated in a round table with attendees to highlight how the Government of Canada plans to recruit, train and hire new Red Seal trades workers.

The Skills Canada National Competition is the only national multi-trade and technology competition for students and apprentices in the country. Each year, more than 550 competitors from all regions of Canada participate in over 40 competitions. It provides hands-on work experience and an opportunity to introduce thousands of students to skilled trades careers.

Canada's future depends on the people building it. That's why the Government of Canada is proposing measures to help workers and young people gain the skills, experience, and support they need to succeed. Through the Spring Economic Update's new $6 billion investment, we're making it easier to learn, train, and find meaningful opportunities.

Recruit: We will deploy $2 billion to support young Canadians with paid, job-ready placements that lead directly into registered apprenticeships. This investment will also support the launch of the Build Canada Apprenticeship Service to provide up to $10,000 for an apprentice's first-year salary, match apprentices to job opportunities and offer direct navigation and support to help employers hire, train and retain apprentices.

Train: We will boost and modernize apprenticeship training to expedite Red Seal certification with $331 million in funding over five years, starting in 2026–27, and $18 million ongoing. We will digitize the Red Seal Program, introducing online exams, digital logbooks and secure credentials to reduce certification timelines, including by creating a single national registered apprenticeship number. We will expand the Union Training and Innovation Program to enable union-run training centres to upgrade facilities, expand capacity and invest in modern equipment.

Hire: We will provide $3.4 billion over five years, starting in 2026–27, and $468 million ongoing to address the challenges that can stop apprentices from completing their training and moving into permanent jobs. We will offer a one-time $5,000 apprenticeship completion bonus to those who obtain certification in a Red Seal trade. With the Apprenticeship Training Grant, we will provide a $400 weekly top-up while apprentices attend mandatory in-class technical training. This represents a total payment of up to $16,000 per apprentice, paid in addition to Employment Insurance.



For those already in the workforce, the government is making it easier to find meaningful opportunities:

Helping tradespeople go where the work is: Enhancing the Labour Mobility Deduction will make it more affordable for skilled workers to travel to where jobs are available.

Encouraging shared ownership: Making the Employee Ownership Trust tax exemption permanent will help more workers share in the success of the businesses they help build.

The Government of Canada is transforming Canada's economy from reliance to resilience. The Spring Economic Update 2026 ensures all Canadians can participate in building Canada strong and share in its success.

Quotes

"As workers and young Canadians are working towards their future, we will ensure they are not left behind. Events like the Skills Canada National Competition support young workers in exploring their future career in the skilled trades while unlocking their full potential. By helping people start their careers, we are removing barriers to training and opening the door to meaningful, well-paid opportunities that help build Canada's future."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"We are thrilled to welcome the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, to the Skills Canada National Competition. Her attendance highlights the importance of investing in skilled trade and technology training and recognizing the vital role these careers play in strengthening Canada's workforce and economy. Events like SCNC give young Canadians the opportunity to explore hands-on career pathways, build their skills, and connect with industry leaders"

– Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills Canada

Quick Facts

Nearly $1 billion annually in apprenticeship support goes toward making trades training more accessible through loans, project funding, tax credits and deductions and Employment Insurance benefits.

Budget 2025 committed $75 million over three years, starting this year, to expand the Union Training and Innovation Program, which supports union-based apprenticeship training in the Red Seal trades. The Spring Economic Update 2026 proposed an additional investment of $225 million over five years to enable union-run training centres to upgrade facilities, expand capacity and invest in modern equipment.

The Government has committed to doubling the pace of housing construction, from 250,000 a year to 500,000.

We estimate that by 2033, there will be more than 410,000 job openings for skilled trades in the construction sector alone--including 189,000 from retirement.

Canada.ca/skilled-trades provides Canadians with information about the skilled trades, including how to become a tradesperson and what financial supports are available to them while in training.

Associated links

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected], Follow us on X