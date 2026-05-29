GATINEAU, QC, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, issued the following statement to mark the start of National AccessAbility Week 2026:

"Canada is a dynamic country that celebrates our diversity, cares for the most vulnerable among us, and strives for a better future for all.

From May 31 to June 6, National AccessAbility Week invites us to celebrate the diverse skills and contributions of persons with disabilities, and acknowledge the ongoing efforts of leaders, organizations and communities across our country who are actively working to shape a more equitable, accessible and inclusive Canada.

This year's theme, "Building a Strong, Accessible Canada," reaffirms our commitment to building a barrier-free country where everyone, including more than 8 million Canadians with disabilities, can reach their full potential. It was also the theme at this year's Canadian Congress on Disability Inclusion, which kickstarted the week on May 28. The event brought together disability experts to share practical approaches to building more accessible and inclusive communities and workplaces. Recordings of the event will be made available on the Canadian Congress on Disability Inclusion webpage.

While National AccessAbility Week is a time to reflect and celebrate, it also underscores the ongoing work needed to build a barrier-free Canada. Guided by the principle of "Nothing Without Us" and in collaboration with the disability community, we've made significant progress in implementing the Accessible Canada Act:

Accessibility Standards Canada was established, and has now published national accessibility standards on employment, housing, artificial intelligence and plain language.

The Act enabled the publication of Canada's first digital technologies accessibility regulations, with new requirements to make web pages, mobile applications and digital documents accessible for everyone.

Canada's Chief Accessibility Officer continues to provide independent advice on where progress is being made and where more work is still needed for our country.

The Accessible Canada Roadmap was published to guide collective action across all sectors for a more accessible and inclusive country.

We are also working to increase the financial security of working-age persons with disabilities through the Canada Disability Benefit. Since its launch in July 2025, it has increased the financial well-being of more than 280,000 persons with disabilities, and we are taking steps to address barriers to accessing it by helping to offset the cost of applying for the disability tax credit.

Employment is key to long-term economic security and inclusion. Yet persons with disabilities continue to encounter barriers to work. In fact, 62% of working-aged persons with disabilities are employed, compared to 78% of those without disabilities. The Employment Strategy for Canadians with Disabilities, launched in 2024, sets out a long-term vision to close the employment gap by 2040.

We also continue to invest through federal programs, such as the Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities and the Enabling Accessibility Fund , to support Canadians in gaining skills, accessing employment and creating more inclusive workplaces. By investing in persons with disabilities, through priority areas such as infrastructure and employment, we are working to ensure a financially strong and viable Canada.

While we've made meaningful progress, our work is not complete until all Canadians can participate fully in every aspect of society. National AccessAbility Week reminds us that building a barrier‑free Canada is a shared responsibility. I invite all Canadians, this week and throughout the year, to take action together and recommit to creating a truly inclusive and accessible future for generations to come.

When accessibility and inclusion are considered from the start, everyone benefits through stronger communities and a more prosperous economy.

Happy National AccessAbility Week!"

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Job and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]