FREDERICTON, NB, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The global trade landscape is shifting rapidly, which has created uncertainty and challenges for workers, industries and communities across Canada. In a rapidly changing world, the Government of Canada is focusing on what it can control: building a stronger, more resilient Canada. This calls for decisive action from governments at all levels to protect jobs, strengthen local economies and ensure workers can adapt to changing economic realities.

Workers whose jobs have been directly or indirectly impacted by global tariffs will receive support to help them adapt, retrain and succeed, as a result of a partnership agreement announced today by the Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions), on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and alongside the Honourable Jean-Claude D'Amours, New Brunswick's Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Minister responsible for Immigration, and Minister responsible for Military Affairs.

Specifically, $13.8 million over three years will be invested through the new Canada–New Brunswick Workforce Tariff Response to support workers in the softwood lumber, mining, construction and transportation sectors, as well as other directly and indirectly tariff-affected industries. This new funding will help over 1,500 workers in New Brunswick build new skills and seize emerging opportunities.

Supports will be delivered through WorkingNB's province-wide network to ensure timely, local and personalized support for workers who may benefit from retraining or employment assistance as they transition into new opportunities, including:

unemployed workers seeking to gain new skills for in-demand jobs;

workers whose employers are participating in Work-Sharing agreements, so that they may upskill or retrain as these industries adapt; and

employed workers seeking new skills to improve their resiliency within companies directly affected by tariffs and global market shifts or their supply chains, or within communities that rely heavily on those companies, such as single-industry communities.

Implementation of the partnership agreement will leverage both existing and new or enhanced mechanisms and will benefit from the input of labour and business representatives. Coordinating directly with impacted businesses to protect jobs and strengthening data‑sharing will give tariff‑affected workers and those in Work‑Sharing agreements improved opportunities for upskilling or retraining in a changing economic landscape.

This transformative new approach reflects a shared commitment by the governments of Canada and New Brunswick to support Canadians through a period of significant economic adjustment, while building a strong, confident workforce--one where workers can navigate global uncertainty and industries can remain competitive in the global marketplace.

Quotes

"Canada's workforce is strongest when employers and training partners work together. As global trade evolves, no worker will be left behind. Through the Workforce Tariff Response, that means providing the tools and training workers need to secure good jobs, continue building strong communities, and ensure Canada remains resilient in the face of global challenges."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Our government is standing shoulder‑to‑shoulder with New Brunswick to support workers and employers facing the impacts of tariffs. By investing in skills, training, and real opportunities, we're helping people stay employed, helping businesses stay competitive, and strengthening communities across the province. This partnership is about building a resilient workforce today and a stronger economy for the future."

– The Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions)

"US tariffs continue to pose risks to key Canadian sectors, including softwood lumber. New Brunswick is highly exposed, with more than 90% of international exports destined for the US, particularly in forestry, manufacturing, refined petroleum and seafood."

– The Honourable Jean-Claude D'Amours, Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Minister responsible for Immigration, and Minister responsible for Military Affairs

"Forest NB welcomes this agreement as an important step toward supporting workers and businesses affected by ongoing tariff uncertainty. New Brunswick's forest sector is highly exposed to global trade pressures, and the impacts are felt not only by companies, but by workers, families and communities across the province. By investing in upskilling and retraining in direct collaboration with employers, the government is helping to protect jobs today while strengthening the skilled workforce our sector needs now and into the future."

– Kim Allen, Executive Director, Forest NB

Quick facts

Through the Canada–New Brunswick Workforce Tariff Response, the governments of Canada and New Brunswick are delivering targeted training and employment services funded through Employment Insurance contributions by workers and employers, helping workers return to the labour market more quickly and strengthening community resilience.

The Government of Canada also invests over $109 million annually through the Labour Market Development Agreements and the Workforce Development Agreements in New Brunswick, which support training and employment services for approximately 23,000 people each year, including: 14,000 people who secure employment within about six months of receiving support; 10,000 youth (15 to 29 years old); 9,000 mid-career workers (35 to 54 years old); and 6,000 workers from the trades, including 2,000 apprentices.



At the national level, the agreement prepares workers to seize emerging opportunities, such as those that will be generated through national initiatives, including Major Projects, Build Canada Homes, and the Defence Industrial Strategy.

As of April 2026, New Brunswick's unemployment rate stands at 7.2%.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media inquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Rebecca Howland, Communications Officer, Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, Government of New Brunswick, [email protected]