CALGARY, AB, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of Alberta and the City of Calgary announced nearly $19 million in combined funding to help build 52 secure, rental homes in Calgary. The family-focused development at 3530 34 Avenue NE features 52 two and three-bedroom townhomes for Indigenous residents and newcomers to Canada. There is an 8,500 sq. ft. resident amenity building with programming space and services. Families will enjoy a shared outdoor courtyard with a playground, community garden, patio, and athletic court. Located near the Whitehorn C-Train station, the site connects families to schools, jobs, and services across Calgary.

HomeSpace is partnering with Inn from the Cold and Miskanawah to provide social services via their Whitehorn Family Connections program. Inn from the Cold will provide housing stabilization services, and connections to health, education, and community services, while Miskanawah will offer culturally grounded programming that supports Indigenous and Newcomer families through healing-centred, trauma-informed approaches. This collaborative model ensures families are supported not only to maintain housing, but to build resilience, connection, and lasting opportunity within their new community.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"These new homes represent more than just a place to live, it is a place where people can build community, find stability, and create a sense of belonging. We are investing in a future that is rooted in inclusion, dignity, and opportunity for everyone. We are proud to support a project that helps families put down roots and thrive in a safe and supportive environment." – Corey Hogan, Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Alberta's government is focused on delivering real solutions for Albertans. We're building affordable housing and supporting the families who need it most. These new homes in Whitehorn will give families access to safe, affordable housing close to transit, schools and essential services, helping them put down roots and build a brighter future." – the Honourable Nathan Neudorf, Alberta's Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services and Minister Responsible for Housing

"Offering City-owned land to experts in supportive housing is one of the best ways The City of Calgary can advance our housing goals. Projects like Whitehorn Family Housing show what's possible when governments and community partners work together to respond to the housing needs of Indigenous and newcomer families in Calgary." – Reid Hendry, Chief Housing Officer, The City of Calgary

"Whitehorn is a diverse community, and developments like this help ensure families can continue to build their lives here with access to housing, transit, schools, community supports, and proximity to important amenities and development in the area. This project reflects the kind of thoughtful growth Calgary needs as our city continues to grow and evolve." – Andre Chabot, Councillor Calgary Ward 10

"Today we open the doors to more than new homes--we open the door to possibility. For the families moving in, this is a fresh start, a place to put down roots, and for our community, it's a step forward in addressing the need for safe, secure, non-market housing" – Bernadette Majdell, CEO, HomeSpace

"At Inn from the Cold, we know that stable housing is the foundation families need to heal, grow, and build a future. The Whitehorn Family Housing project represents a significant step forward--bringing together deeply affordable homes with the wraparound supports families need to thrive. We are proud to partner with HomeSpace and Miskanawah to create a community that is safe and welcoming, and rooted in cultural connection, dignity, and long-term opportunity for children and their families." –Heather Morley, CEO, Inn from the Cold

"The Whitehorn Family Housing project represents more than housing, it is an opportunity to walk alongside families, youth, and Elders in a way that creates safety, connection, and belonging. This Home-Fire will be a place where children can play safely, where youth and Elders gather, and where families have space to breathe, heal, and simply be together. Together with HomeSpace and Inn from the Cold, we are not only celebrating new homes, but the possibility of a different future for families, one grounded in culture, dignity, community, and hope. Our hope is that families feel welcomed not only into housing, but into a community that sees them, supports them, and walks beside them as they move toward stability and possibility." – Kirby Redwood, CEO, Miskanawah

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2025, the federal government has committed $76.13 billion to support the creation of over 195,800 units and the repair of over 359,400 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

Alberta's Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP) brings together partners from public, private and non-profit organizations to provide more affordable housing where it is needed most. Alberta's government launched AHPP in 2022. In total, more than $710 million has been committed to building affordable housing in Alberta through AHPP.

brings together partners from public, private and non-profit organizations to provide more affordable housing where it is needed most. Funding provided for this project is as follows: $11.6 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $6.2 million in joint funding from the Alberta Housing Partnership Program through the Canada – Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (previously announced) $7.3 million through the Housing Capital Initiative as well as the land for the project through the Family Lease Site Initiative from the City of Calgary $400,000 from HomeSpace



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]