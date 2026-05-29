OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister responsible for Internal Trade, issued the following statement urging provinces and territories to complete negotiations and implement direct-to-consumer sales of alcohol.

"Removing interprovincial trade barriers that create unnecessary costs and limit opportunities for Canadian business and consumers alike is critical to building a more competitive, integrated, and prosperous Canadian economy. Direct-to-consumer alcohol sales is a prime example of how we can make progress by giving Canadians the option to purchase their favourite wine, beer, or spirits directly from producers in other provinces.

Canadians expect all orders of government to show leadership to realize this vision, and it's time to deliver.

The Government of Canada has done its part and removed all federal barriers to interprovincial alcohol trade. We amended the Importation of Intoxicating Liquors Act and eliminated federal exceptions under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement. In addition, we announced a two-year extension of alcohol excise duty relief for brewers, distillers, and winemakers.

The remaining work lies with provincial and territorial governments, as they look to complete negotiations towards a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to bring direct-to-consumer alcohol sales into full effect. This 2025 MOU signed by 11 provinces and territories set a May 2026 target to implement direct-to-consumer sales. It is time to fulfill these commitments and deliver the benefits Canadians and businesses have been promised.

I want to recognize Manitoba and New Brunswick for their leadership in already establishing fully open direct-to-consumer sales for the benefit of their producers and consumers. I also want to recognize the efforts of Ontario and Nova Scotia, who have a bilateral agreement in place fully enabling wine, beer, and spirits producers in their provinces to sell directly to consumers across their borders, as well as the bilateral agreements established by British Columbia and Alberta, and British Columbia and Saskatchewan. These actions demonstrate interprovincial cooperation and meaningful progress toward reducing internal trade barriers within Canada.

The Government of Canada is firmly committed to working collaboratively with provinces and territories to achieve freer trade within Canada. I am confident that, by continuing to work together in the spirit of mutual respect and partnership, we can achieve the vision of One Canadian Economy, where goods, services, and opportunities flow freely across this great country."

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SOURCE Minister responsible for Internal Trade

For more information (media only), please contact: Gabriel Brunet, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc; President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, 819-665-6527, [email protected]; Media Relations: Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]