OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - A growing number of Canadians are encountering health misinformation, with significant consequences for their health, according to a new survey commissioned by the Canadian Medical Association (CMA).

The 2025 CMA Health & Media Annual Tracking Survey, conducted by Abacus Data, revealed that 37% of Canadians say they're left with no choice but to seek health information online because they don't have access to a doctor. And 23% report they have had a negative health reaction from following online health advice. An increasing number of Canadians (43%) also say they are experiencing mental distress or increased anxiety due to misinformation.

The CMA is concerned that social media algorithms designed to drive the platforms' engagement end up pushing misinformation into people's feeds – whether users want to see it or not. As this study shows, what's good for Big Tech's bottom line is not good for Canadians' health.

"About 6.5 million Canadians don't have a primary care provider, and that is pushing people to find solutions to their health problems on their own, online," says Dr. Joss Reimer, CMA president. "We're calling on all social media platforms to take accountability for the impact misinformation is having on the health of Canadians and take immediate action to stop it."

Additionally, 43% of Canadians are highly vulnerable to believing misinformation, according to the CMA survey, while an additional 35% are moderately susceptible. According to the survey, most Canadians feel that access to trusted health information empowers them to stay well-informed and better combat the spread of misinformation

The CMA has also been calling for health care reform, including team-based care, reduction of administrative work for physicians and pan-Canadian licensure as means to ease the burden on physicians and increase access to care for Canadians across the country..

Enhancing the quality and availability of accurate health information in Canada is crucial to combatting misinformation. The CMA is making a difference through initiatives like Healthcare For Real, funding of health journalism initiatives, and supporting physicians who share trustworthy information online.

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

