DETTAH, NT, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, Public Services and Procurement Canada, and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation

Working collaboratively to create more opportunities is key to advancing economic reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

Today, the Yellowknives Dene First Nation and the Government of Canada celebrated the signing of a procurement framework agreement with respect to the Giant Mine Remediation Project, which is the culmination of continued partnership and collaboration.

Chief Edward Sangris (Dettah) and Chief Fred Sangris (Ndılǫ) signed the agreement on behalf of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation. Canada was represented by the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, and the Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor and the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

In signing the agreement, Canada confirmed its commitment to ensure increased procurement opportunities to the Yellowknives Dene First Nation and other local Indigenous Peoples, affirming the tools and resources the Giant Mine Remediation Project will use to facilitate the participation of Indigenous businesses and members of the community in the work generated by the Project. This includes prioritizing contracts to Indigenous-owned businesses in the community during the time of the Project.

This agreement further ensures local Indigenous Peoples' role in the Project's procurement processes. It also creates an ongoing accountability mechanism for the Project Team to monitor and report to the Yellowknives Dene First Nation.

While the Agreement does not deal with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation's request for an apology or compensation for the harms caused to the Yellowknives Dene First Nation from mining in their territory, Canada recognizes the tremendous work they have undertaken on this important matter. Canada appreciates the opportunity to continue to work together on the path toward reconciliation and healing.

"Through this Agreement we are continuing to hold Canada to account for its promises to support the participation of Indigenous businesses as part of the Project. It aims to increase the Yellowknives Dene's oversight of how the Project awards contracts. And, it provides for tougher penalties for companies that do not meet their commitments for increased Indigenous opportunities in the work they do on the Project."

Chief Edward Sangris

Dettah Chief of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation

"The Dene people are committed to good relations with our land, water, plants, and animals. The participation of Yellowknives Dene businesses in remediating the former Giant Mine site fits within these values. It offers increased opportunities for skills-building to our young people that they can take with them as they build their careers."

Chief Fred Sangris

Ndılǫ Chief of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation

"Canada remains commitment to ensuring the Yellowknives Dene First Nations gain valuable socio-economic opportunities from the Giant Mine Remediation Project. This procurement framework builds on the previous community benefits agreements signed in August 2021. As we continue to work together to manage the legacy of the Giant Mine, we are committed to addressing the wrongs of the past and supporting partners in their vision for a better, more prosperous future."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Our government is taking action to advance reconciliation, protect the environment, and strengthen the economy in the North. This agreement formalizes Canada's commitment to working with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation to unlock opportunities for involvement in the remediation work at Giant Mine while advancing economic reconciliation."

The Honourable Helena Jaczek, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"This agreement is a great step forward for the Government of Canada and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation in our commitment to address the legacy of Giant Mine. This procurement framework agreement will create more socio-economic opportunities for members of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation and other local Indigenous Peoples, and increase local businesses participation, which is meaningful for advancing economic reconciliation."

Michael V. McLeod

Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

Quick facts

The Giant Mine operated between 1948 and 2004 and was one of the longest-operating gold mines in Canada . The Government of Canada became responsible for the site when the owners went bankrupt. It is one of Canada's highest priority contaminated sites, whose environmental liabilities include 237,000 tonnes of arsenic trioxide stored in underground chambers.

. The Government of became responsible for the site when the owners went bankrupt. It is one of highest priority contaminated sites, whose environmental liabilities include 237,000 tonnes of arsenic trioxide stored in underground chambers. Remediation of the Giant Mine site started in July 2021 . The Project's primary goal is to protect human health and safety and the environment. This requires long-term containment and management of the arsenic trioxide waste and water treatment, as well as cleaning up the surface of the site.

. The Project's primary goal is to protect human health and safety and the environment. This requires long-term containment and management of the arsenic trioxide waste and water treatment, as well as cleaning up the surface of the site. The parties finalized the following agreements on August 13, 2021 :

: the Collaborative Process Protocol Agreement to guide how the parties will share information and develop a shared understanding of the facts and issues for the purposes of the Ministers seeking a mandate to negotiate an apology and compensation;



the Memorandum of Cooperation that outlines how the Northwest Territories Regional Office will facilitate discussions between other federal departments and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation for the purposes of addressing their social priorities; and



the Community Benefits Agreement regarding providing socio-economic benefits with respect to the Giant Mine Remediation Project.

