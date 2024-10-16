BEAVERTON, ON, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government and the province of Ontario are investing over $19 million to build 47 new affordable homes in Beaverton. This investment adds to the federal government's previously announced investments to build and repair over 3,000 homes in the Durham Region.

Owned and operated by the Regional Municipality of Durham, the Beaverton Transitional Supportive Housing residence is a 47-unit modular housing development located at 121 Nine Mile Road. This facility will offer supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness or those at risk of becoming homeless.

A breakdown of funding for the housing project includes:

$9.3 million from the federal government through the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI3),

$6.3 million from the provincial government through the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF)

$3.3 million from the federal and provincial governments through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI)

Construction was completed in October 2024.

Quotes:

"The Federal government remains committed to ensuring that everyone in Ontario and across Canada has access to a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Strategy and strong collaboration with all levels of government, we are rapidly delivering new affordable housing to those who need it most across Durham Region." – Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The provincial government is using every tool in our toolbox in collaboration with all levels of government, to get homes built faster across this province. This housing development was built using modular technology which allows us to build homes faster so we can provide critical housing to people who need it the most." – The Honourable Vijay Thanigasalam, Ontario's Associate Minister of Housing

"Partnership among all levels of government is vital to ensuring that Durham Region has the right support, services and strategies in place to help lead individuals to housing. We are grateful for the provincial and federal investment in supportive and affordable housing in our Region. This support will assist those living with low income, or anyone experiencing, or at risk of homelessness, to overcome barriers to permanent housing." – John Henry, Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer for The Regional Municipality of Durham

Quick facts:

The announcement was made by Ryan Turnbull , Member of Parliament for Whitby , on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Vijay Thanigasalam , Associate Minister of Housing, and Lorne Coe , Member of Provincial Parliament for Whitby and John Henry , Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer for The Regional Municipality of Durham .

Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is part of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $115+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples.

The total number of units created with the support of the three rounds of the Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 15,500 units.

The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) is a program under the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $756 million to protect, renew and expand community housing; support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability; and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock.

The Ontario government invested $1.2 billion in emergency funding under the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF) to help municipal service managers and Indigenous program administrators respond to COVID-19, create longer-term housing solutions, and help vulnerable people, including those who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. The SSRF ended in December 2022. Recognizing the importance of this time-limited funding, Ontario is investing an additional $202 million each year for the Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supportive Housing Program — bringing Ontario's total yearly investment to close to $700 million.

