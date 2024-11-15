News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario and the City of Toronto marked the start of construction of the 230 Coxwell Avenue, creating 20 new affordable homes in Toronto. This is on top of 1005 affordable homes the federal government announced so far in Toronto under the Rapid Housing Initiative since 2020.
Operated by Toronto's Indigenous non-profit Na-Me-Res (Native Men's Residence), this four-storey building will provide 20 affordable housing units for Indigenous People facing and experiencing homelessness. The property will include a common room for cultural events, and the first floor will be designed for tenants with mobility issues.
Completion of the project is expected by the Winter of 2026.
A breakdown of funding for this project includes:
"Safe and affordable housing is foundational to improving economic, educational and health outcomes. Today's announcement through the Rapid Housing Initiative and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative is another step towards creating more equitable and affordable housing for vulnerable people in our community. We will continue working closely with all partners to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians now, and into the future. "– Julie Dabrusin, Member of Parliament for Toronto—Danforth, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
The provincial government is proud to invest $1.4 million from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative to support housing for Indigenous Peoples in Toronto. This funding is a step forward in addressing housing needs and strengthening our commitment to helping Indigenous communities thrive with safe and affordable housing solutions"- The Honourable Vijay Thanigasalam,
Ontario's Associate Minister of Housing
"The City is committed to addressing the housing and homelessness crises that we know are affecting too many people including our city's Indigenous residents. The impact this project at 230 Coxwell Ave. will have on Indigenous men seeking a better future is immeasurable. As we approach National Housing Week, I am pleased to see all orders of government and non-profits such as Na-Me-Res come together to deliver real, meaningful outcomes for Toronto residents from all walks of life."- Mayor Olivia Chow, City of Toronto
"I'm very pleased the city continues to partner with Na-Me-Res on projects like 230 Coxwell to create more Indigenous housing. I've supported this project from the beginning, with City Council supporting my 2021 motion to exempt eligible units from development charges.I look forward to welcoming our new neighbours to this compassionate, caring community."- Councillor Paula Fletcher (Toronto-Danforth)
"With a disproportionate number of Indigenous people experiencing homelessness in Toronto it is critical that we create culturally relevant housing that is stable, safe and affordable and which is operated by the Indigenous community. We are very grateful that all levels of government have stepped up to provide support and funding for our newest affordable Indigenous led and run housing project in Toronto that will help members in our community get off the streets and support their journey to living a healthier, safer and more fulfilled life,"- Steve Teekens, Executive Director, Na-Me-Res.
"The Na-Me-Res project exemplifies the strength of For Indigenous, By Indigenous initiatives, directly addressing housing needs with solutions rooted in each community's own identified priorities. At NICHI, we're here to support organizations like Na-Me-Res in making these community-driven solutions a reality. We applaud Na-Me-Res for bringing this project to life and responding to a vital need within their community."- John Gordon, CEO, National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc.
"Creating stability for our community's most vulnerable population is dependent on the creation of safe, affordable, and culturally relevant places to call home. NAMERES works tirelessly assisting Indigenous men in obtaining permanent housing while providing wrap around supports to ensure success at obtaining a better quality of life. MBDC gratefully acknowledges the funding provided by MMAH as well as the collaboration by other levels of government in providing funding for this vital project. "
Lorna Lawrence, Executive Director, Miziwe Biik Development Corporation
