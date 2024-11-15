TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario and the City of Toronto marked the start of construction of the 230 Coxwell Avenue, creating 20 new affordable homes in Toronto. This is on top of 1005 affordable homes the federal government announced so far in Toronto under the Rapid Housing Initiative since 2020.

Operated by Toronto's Indigenous non-profit Na-Me-Res (Native Men's Residence), this four-storey building will provide 20 affordable housing units for Indigenous People facing and experiencing homelessness. The property will include a common room for cultural events, and the first floor will be designed for tenants with mobility issues.

Completion of the project is expected by the Winter of 2026.

A breakdown of funding for this project includes:

$5.8 million under the Cities Stream of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI),

under the Cities Stream of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), $1.4 million from the joint federal-provincial Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI),

from the joint federal-provincial Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI), $1.2 million through Ontario's Indigenous Supportive Housing Program (ISHP),

through Indigenous Supportive Housing Program (ISHP), $1.2 million in contribution from the City of Toronto , and

in contribution from the , and $ 2.9 million from the National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc. (NICHI)

Quotes:

"Safe and affordable housing is foundational to improving economic, educational and health outcomes. Today's announcement through the Rapid Housing Initiative and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative is another step towards creating more equitable and affordable housing for vulnerable people in our community. We will continue working closely with all partners to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians now, and into the future. "– Julie Dabrusin, Member of Parliament for Toronto—Danforth, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

The provincial government is proud to invest $1.4 million from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative to support housing for Indigenous Peoples in Toronto. This funding is a step forward in addressing housing needs and strengthening our commitment to helping Indigenous communities thrive with safe and affordable housing solutions"- The Honourable Vijay Thanigasalam,

Ontario's Associate Minister of Housing

"The City is committed to addressing the housing and homelessness crises that we know are affecting too many people including our city's Indigenous residents. The impact this project at 230 Coxwell Ave. will have on Indigenous men seeking a better future is immeasurable. As we approach National Housing Week, I am pleased to see all orders of government and non-profits such as Na-Me-Res come together to deliver real, meaningful outcomes for Toronto residents from all walks of life."- Mayor Olivia Chow, City of Toronto

"I'm very pleased the city continues to partner with Na-Me-Res on projects like 230 Coxwell to create more Indigenous housing. I've supported this project from the beginning, with City Council supporting my 2021 motion to exempt eligible units from development charges.I look forward to welcoming our new neighbours to this compassionate, caring community."- Councillor Paula Fletcher (Toronto-Danforth)

"With a disproportionate number of Indigenous people experiencing homelessness in Toronto it is critical that we create culturally relevant housing that is stable, safe and affordable and which is operated by the Indigenous community. We are very grateful that all levels of government have stepped up to provide support and funding for our newest affordable Indigenous led and run housing project in Toronto that will help members in our community get off the streets and support their journey to living a healthier, safer and more fulfilled life,"- Steve Teekens, Executive Director, Na-Me-Res.

"The Na-Me-Res project exemplifies the strength of For Indigenous, By Indigenous initiatives, directly addressing housing needs with solutions rooted in each community's own identified priorities. At NICHI, we're here to support organizations like Na-Me-Res in making these community-driven solutions a reality. We applaud Na-Me-Res for bringing this project to life and responding to a vital need within their community."- John Gordon, CEO, National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc.

"Creating stability for our community's most vulnerable population is dependent on the creation of safe, affordable, and culturally relevant places to call home. NAMERES works tirelessly assisting Indigenous men in obtaining permanent housing while providing wrap around supports to ensure success at obtaining a better quality of life. MBDC gratefully acknowledges the funding provided by MMAH as well as the collaboration by other levels of government in providing funding for this vital project. "

Lorna Lawrence, Executive Director, Miziwe Biik Development Corporation

Quick facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that over 5,200 new homes will be created through this phase, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. This program is now closed. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that over 5,200 new homes will be created through this phase, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. This program is now closed. The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $378.2 million to protect, renew and expand community housing, support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock.

Related links:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

Ontario's Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act includes a variety of measures to streamline approvals and build more homes faster across the province.

Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act includes a variety of measures to streamline approvals and build more homes faster across the province. Ontario has released a new Provincial Planning Statement that will provide municipalities with the tools and flexibility they need to hit their housing targets in a way that is responsive to local challenges and reflective of local priorities.

has released a new Provincial Planning Statement that will provide municipalities with the tools and flexibility they need to hit their housing targets in a way that is responsive to local challenges and reflective of local priorities. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow @ONmunicipale on Twitter.

, visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow @ONmunicipale on Twitter. Since 1985 Na-Me-Res has provided outreach, temporary, transitional and permanent housing to Indigenous men living on the streets of Toronto through a culture-based approach that addresses the holistic needs of its clients. To learn more about Na-Me-Res and its initiatives, please visit www.nameres.org

