New affordable homes for families opens in Kimberley

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) along with the Honourable Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West and Minister responsible for the Columbia Basin Trust made the announcement today.

Funding for the project was provided by:

The Government of Canada , through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and the B.C. Government jointly contributed $1.6 million through the Social Infrastructure Fund.

The B.C. Government and Columbia Basin Trust provided $657,000 through the Columbia Basin Investment in Affordable Housing program.

The B.C. Government also provided a grant of $100,000 through the Housing Endowment Fund and construction financing.

Columbia Basin Trust also provided an additional $250,000 for the project.

Kimberley Seniors Project Society provided the land.

Families started moving into their new homes in December 2019 and the project is fully occupied. Monthly rents are $750 per month for a two-bedroom unit and $850 per month for a three-bedroom unit.

The project is part of the more than 22,000 new homes that are complete or underway throughout B.C. because of provincial investments.

Delivering affordable housing is a shared priority between government and the B.C. Green Party caucus and is part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. This is why we are pleased to announce the official opening of the New Pioneer Lodge, which adds twelve new affordable rental homes that will serve as a foundation for the families here to grow and flourish in the community. Congratulations to everyone involved in making this project a reality." — The Honourable Ahmen Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"No one in B.C. should have to leave their community because they can't find an affordable place to call home. These new homes will provide new opportunities, security and peace of mind for low-income families in Kimberley. We are proud to be working in partnership to build thousands of homes like these for people across the province." — The Honourable Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West, Minister for Children and Family Development and Minister responsible for the Columbia Basin Trust.

"It's exciting to see twelve families be able to access these new homes, which are a vital addition to the range of housing options in Kimberley. Congratulations to all who partnered on this project, including the governments of Canada and BC and the Kimberley Seniors Project Society. Together, we're improving the quality of life in the Columbia Basin." — Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer

"Kimberley Seniors Project Society has been in this for the long haul! There has been a longstanding need in Kimberley for affordable housing for low income families. The completion of this project is a good start towards meeting this need." — Rich Rausch, President, Kimberley Seniors Project Society

Quick facts:

With these new homes, this project demonstrates through all levels of government a commitment to the National Housing Strategy goal, giving all families a safe and affordable place to call home.

More than 520 new homes are completed or underway throughout the Kootenay region because of provincial investments:

Columbia Basin Investment in Affordable Housing: 130 homes



Community Housing Fund: 122 homes



Indigenous Housing Fund: 52 homes



Women's Transition Housing Fund: 15 homes



Supportive Housing Fund: 34 homes



Affordable Rental Housing program: 20 homes



Deepening Affordability Fund: 56 homes



Student Housing ( Cranbrook – College of the Rockies): 96 homes

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

