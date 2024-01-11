NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. Opens the Market Français

Jan. 11, 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Mathieu Stephens, President and Chief Executive Officer, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") (TSXV: NTX) and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

NeoTerrex is a Canadian mineral exploration corporation focused on critical minerals in the province of Quebec. It is developing its Mount Discovery property, a rare earths asset in the low-risk mining district with excellent existing infrastructure.

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Mathieu Stephens, [email protected]

