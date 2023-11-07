Tickets for The 2024 JUNO Awards go on-sale November 10 and start at $57.50 (including tax plus fees) and will be available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.ca/junos.

Nelly Furtado is back to host and perform

Legendary singer, songwriter and pop superstar, Nelly Furtado will host the awards for the second time since her 2007 debut in Saskatoon. At the 2007 ceremony, she made JUNO history by being the first nominee with multiple nominations to win every award she was nominated for. Boasting an impressive track record with over 20 billion global streams and the sale of over 35 million albums worldwide, she's left her mark on the global music scene. Her chart-topping albums including Loose, Whoa Nelly, and Folklore have garnered numerous platinum and multi-platinum certifications worldwide, cementing her status as a music powerhouse. Notably, her venture into the Spanish language music scene with "Mi Plan" skyrocketed to the top spot on the US Latin Billboard chart, earning her a Latin Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal. With new music released this year, Furtado continues to captivate millions of listeners around the world who can't wait to hear more.

"I'm excited to return to host and perform at The 2024 JUNO Awards in Halifax," says Furtado. "The JUNOS have always put a spotlight on the abundance of musical talent we have coming out of Canada, while helping launch many young careers. I am beyond excited to share the stage and perform alongside this unbelievable lineup in March."

Maestro Fresh Wes joins the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

The JUNO Awards are proud to announce the induction of Hip-Hop pioneer Maestro Fresh Wes into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during a special presentation and performance presented by JUNOS Premier Sponsor, TD. Wes Williams, known as Maestro Fresh Wes, made history as the first Black Canadian artist to achieve gold and platinum status in the country. His contributions to Canadian music have solidified his position as the "Godfather of Canadian Hip-Hop." With numerous achievements, including 14 JUNO nominations, JUNO Award wins for Best Rap Recording of the Year and Best Video, and his induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Maestro Fresh Wes continues to shape the genre and inspire the next generation of artists. After helping the JUNOS celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop with a collaborative performance at last year's show in Edmonton, he will hit the stage again in Halifax to commemorate this honour.

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was established by CARAS in 1978 to acknowledge artists who have made an outstanding contribution to Canadian music, both nationally and globally. Maestro will join the ranks of Canadian music icons spanning many genres including Deborah Cox, Alanis Morissette, Barenaked Ladies, Jann Arden, Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Leonard Cohen, Nickelback, Neil Young, Oscar Peterson, RUSH, The Guess Who, The Tragically Hip, Sarah McLachlan and Shania Twain. The Canadian Music Hall of Fame has a permanent home within the National Music Centre situated inside Calgary's Studio Bell. A new exhibition exploring Maestro Fresh Wes's legacy as a pioneering Canadian hip-hop artist will open on May 15, 2024. More details will be announced closer to its opening.

"When I began my journey into rap there were only a few of us finding success in the genre and it was a struggle to find a place for our music," says Maestro Fresh Wes. "After a decades long career, it's a full circle moment for me to be honoured with this award that recognizes my life's work. I'm grateful to have helped pave the way for younger Canadian artists and I can't wait to celebrate in Halifax."

Tegan and Sara to be recognized with the 2024 Humanitarian Award

At The JUNO Awards Broadcast Tegan and Sara will be honoured by CARAS with the prestigious 2024 Humanitarian Award for their enormous charitable achievements. This award recognizes outstanding Canadian artists or industry leaders whose humanitarian contributions have positively enhanced the social culture of Canada and whose impact can be felt worldwide. Academy Award®-nominated actor, writer, producer, director, and Halifax native, Elliot Page, will present the honour live on The JUNO Awards Broadcast.

Tegan and Sara have been proudly open about their queer identities since the beginning of their career in 1998 cementing themselves as outspoken advocates for LGBTQ+ equality and gender justice. The Tegan and Sara Foundation is an extension of their work, identity and longstanding commitment to supporting and building progressive social change. The Foundation raises awareness and funds, fights for equality and justice through flagship programming, and supports grassroots organizations, activists and communities that often go unrecognized by major funding institutions. Their remarkable success in the music industry includes over a million records sold and while their foray into various media, including TV and books, showcases their versatility. Their impressive list of accolades includes multiple JUNO Awards, the Governor General's Performing Arts Award, Honorary Doctor of Laws degrees from the University of Calgary and furthermore underscoring their significant contributions to music and advocacy.

"As queer women, we have witnessed a sea of change around LGBTQ+ rights in our lifetime, but the fight to ensure equality, justice, and representation for the LGBTQ+ community continues," share Tegan and Sara. "We take great pride in the fact that our success in Tegan and Sara has given us the chance to establish The Tegan and Sara Foundation, which is dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in the LGBTQ+ community, but there is still so much to do. Being honoured with the 2024 Humanitarian Award holds significant meaning for both of us, and we look forward to celebrating this moment during Canada's premier music event next year."

Fire performances heat up the east coast

Toronto rock sensations, The Beaches , known for their energetic sound and 15-week chart-topping hit "Blame Brett" on the Alternative radio charts will also take the stage in Halifax for an electric performance. With their sold-out North American "Blame My Ex" tour and multiple #1 singles on Canadian Alternative Radio, The Beaches have firmly established themselves as a musical force to be reckoned with.

After sweeping the JUNO Awards in 2022 winning four awards, Montreal-born singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin returns for a show stopping performance in Halifax. After making her first JUNOS appearance in Toronto, amassing hundreds of millions of streams and critical acclaim, her introspective music has catapulted her to superstar status. Her latest album "99 Nights," has already become a smash success with sold out tour dates across North America. The new album sees Cardin embark on a journey of self-realization and growth, weaving an intimate and evocative musical narrative that resonates deeply with listeners.

"This incredible lineup of award honourees and performers promises to make this year's JUNOS an unforgettable evening, celebrating the very best of Canadian music," says Allan Reid, President and CEO of CARAS. "Their contributions to Canada's musical landscape are unparalleled, and their performances promise to make the upcoming show an unforgettable celebration of our rich musical heritage. We cannot wait to celebrate with music fans across the country and the world."

JUNO Week events ticket onsale this Friday

From March 21- 24, 2024, the city of Halifax will come alive with JUNO Week programming, with the return of signature events including:

The TD presale for The 2024 JUNO Awards Broadcast runs today until November 8 at 11:59 p.m. AST. Tickets to The 2024 JUNO Awards go on sale to the general public on November 10. They start at $57.50 (including tax plus fees) and are available at ticketmaster.ca/junos .

JUNOfest Presented by CBC Music is also taking to the streets during JUNO Weekend. The two-day music festival will fill more than 10 venues across the city with local musical talent and 2024 JUNO Award nominees. Artists who want to be considered for a slot, apply here .

