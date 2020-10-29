"These two annual awards recognize hard-working individuals in the Canadian community pharmacy sector and acknowledge the exceptional contributions they make each day," notes Sandra Hanna, CEO, Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "Through the innovation and advocacy of these dedicated pharmacy leaders, community pharmacy can continue delivering convenient, accessible healthcare to patients in more than 11,000 locations throughout the country – and serve on the frontlines of public health and primary care."

These two awards were officially presented on October 28, 2020 at a virtual awards ceremony during the Association's Virtual Fall Conference.

"On behalf of Neighbourhood Pharmacies' Board of Directors, I'm proud to extend a sincere congratulations to Domenic Pilla and Martin Arès on their remarkable achievements in Canada's pharmacy industry," said Karl Frank, Board Chair, Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "These awards emphasize the incredible potential and expertise of pharmacy in all areas of healthcare, and underscore why pharmacists continue to be among the most trusted healthcare providers for patients across the country."

Len Marks Pharmacy Advancement Award

In memory of Len Marks, Canadian Association of Chain Drug Stores (CACDS) Board Chair from 1997-2000, the Len Marks Pharmacy Advancement Award recognizes an individual who: supports the development and excellence of pharmacy advancement at the university level, encourages students to enter pharmacy as a career, provides an environment for education and training for pharmacy staff to advance the standards of healthcare delivery, promotes pharmacy as a community resource in providing healthcare services and brings the attention of government and industry partners to the valuable contribution of community pharmacy.

Domenic Pilla was appointed Chief Executive Officer of McKesson Canada in January 2017 and retired in August 2020. He had executive responsibility for McKesson's pharmaceutical distribution, specialty health, independent pharmacy, and retail pharmacy businesses, including Rexall, Well.ca, Medicentres, and Claimsecure. He brought over 30 years of leadership in the healthcare and retailing sectors, as well as expertise in pharmacy, distribution and sales management, health networks, and health information technology.

Mr. Pilla holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering from McGill University and is a Professional Engineer. From November 2011 until March 2014, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation. He also served as President of Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation and as a Director of Loblaw Companies Limited from April 2014 to January 2015.

From January 2001 to October 2011, Mr. Pilla led McKesson Canada as Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer before being appointed President in January 2007. An active contributor to the industry and his community, Domenic sits on the Board of Directors of Parkland Fuels Corporation and is a Governor of the Marie-Clarac Hospital Foundation. He is also a member of l'Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec.

Past recipients of the Len Marks Pharmacy Advancement Award include: Margaret Wing, 2019; Darcy Stann, 2018; John Tse, 2017; Sandra Aylward, 2016; David Windross, 2013; Russell Cohen, 2012; Barbara Wells, 2010; Albert Falardeau, 2009; and Sean McKelvey, 2008.

Distinguished Associate of the Year Award

The Distinguished Associate of the Year Award honours a Neighbourhood Pharmacies Associate in good standing who displays commitment to Association initiatives and/or committees, and who contributes to the advancement of the community pharmacy industry.

Martin Arès is Vice President, Bio-Generic Retail channel (Pharmacies & Wholesalers), Head of Generics, and has been a member of the Sandoz Canada Executive Committee since June 2016. He has more than 25 years' experience working for global pharmaceutical companies in Canada and Europe. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from HEC in Montreal and studied strategy and leadership at the London Business School of Economics.

While his career started in sales, Mr. Arès quickly progressed to senior marketing positions, then to global roles, and subsequently to senior management roles in Europe. Since his return to Montreal in 2012, Mr. Arès has held leadership positions at Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi, where he was Vice President, Diabetes and Cardiovascular.

Mr. Arès is recognized as a passionate leader and strategic thinker. His success stems from an excellent knowledge of the market, a thorough understanding of customer needs and market trends, and the ability to make choices to ensure the company's growth. Through his collaborative style, he mobilizes teams to meet clear yet ambitious common objectives. Mr. Arès has been a key player in Sandoz Canada's evolution into a unique Bio-Generic company.

Past recipients of the Neighbourhood Pharmacies Distinguished Associate of the Year Award include: Dania Scott, Canopy Growth, 2019; Kimberly Schroeder, Amgen Canada Inc., 2018; Jaiveer Singh, Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc., 2017; Peter Hardwick, Apotex Inc., 2016; Don Bird, WN Pharmaceuticals, 2013; Carol MacDonald, Pfizer Canada Inc., 2012; Paul Porter, Advantage International, 2010; Jean Legault, Beiersdorf Canada Inc., 2009; Rita Egan, AstraZeneca Canada Inc., 2008; Rod Sturtridge, Carlton Cards Limited, 2007; and Jack Kay, Apotex Inc., 2001.

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty pharmacies, grocery chains, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. Our focus is on improving the delivery of care. We advocate for pharmacies' role in caring for Canadians, both behind and in front of the counter. We aim to advance healthcare for Canadians by leveraging close to 11,000 pharmacies conveniently located in communities throughout the country as integral points of patient care.

SOURCE Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

For further information: Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada, 416-221-9100, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca/

